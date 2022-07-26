How to complete the first IAA mission in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update

The Criminal Enterprises DLC for GTA Online has just dropped for all platforms including the following:

PS4

PS5

XBOX One

XBOX Series X|S

PC

The title has varying file sizes according to the player's device.

Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: rsg.ms/6f5fe6e The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: rsg.ms/6f5fe6e https://t.co/bYxw7x1YsH

The update brings a whole host of changes along with some new content in the form of Operation Paper Trail. This will include a new set of contact missions that players can complete either solo or with friends.

This article talks about Operation Paper Trail's first mission and how to complete it.

How to successfully complete the Intelligence mission in Operation Paper Trail in GTA Online

Players can complete Operation Paper Trail alongside Agent ULP from the IAA. The very first mission can be triggered by going to the 'U' marker on the map, which is the IAA building.

The mission description reads:

"THIS IS A FEDERALLY CLASSIFIED BRIEF. An undisclosed government agency requires the services of private sector assets to gather intelligence concerning a conspiracy to defraud the American public. The rest of your brief is ears only. If you publish this information, the agency will deny all knowledge."

Players will encounter a cutscene once they equip their outfits with the coveted IAA badge. The short scene shows the character taking an oath to be sworn into the agency. The speech is funny and full of satire.

The mission is called ULP - Intelligence and tasks players with collecting intelligence surrounding sky-high fuel prices. The agency suspects the Duggan family, who are petrochemical tycoons.

The following steps can be carried out to complete the mission:

Once the mission begins, players will be need to visit Mason Duggan's (younger brother to Thorton) residence at San Andreas Avenue.

Once inside, a computer with data needs to be hacked. This hack will be similar to the CPH one during the setup.

A successful hack will reveal two locations: the FIB Head Quarters and an offsite warehouse.

On the way to the FIB HQ players can disguise themselves as maintainence workers to avoid detection. However, stealth is not mandatory.

Upon their arrival, players need to enter a specific floor and search for two pieces of hardware: a tablet and a miniature storage device.

These will most likely be located in either the offices or conference halls. To make things easier players can just kill every agent on the floor as there will be a gunfight while leaving the building anyway.

After fighting their way out of the building, players need to head to the next location.

This will be an offsite warehouse which has something to do with the FIB and the Duggans.

Upon entry, it will be pitch black and players will automatically equip a flashlight.

Here too, they need to locate and steal pieces of hardware of the same nature. They should be set atop the computer tables.

After exiting the warehouse with the hardware, players will be marked with a two-star wanted level.

Gamers need to loose the cops and make their way to a location near LSIA to deliver the hardware to complete the mission.

Once completed, players will be awarded approximately GTA$ 52k on hard mode, and GTA$ 38k on normal modes. However, this amount includes the 2X bonus that players are currently recieving upon completing the Paper Trail mission in GTA Online.

