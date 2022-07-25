Which GTA Online Career should players choose after Criminal Enterprises update is launched?

GTA Online continues to expand, with the upcoming update set to go live on July 26. It will introduce an interesting option to players as they can choose to expand their criminal careers.

There are multiple ways a player can go about when establishing their choice of criminal career, and some seem to be better than the rest. With new missions and ways to earn more profit, it's set to get even spicier.

GTA Online is in its 10th year running, and it has been a long journey for Rockstar Games and its title. It has won several awards along the way, which is a testament to the fun and exciting features it offers its players.

The game is regularly updated with new content and choices for players to invest their time into. The recent iteration has excited the community as it allows them to follow their criminal dreams in a much more extensive way. With the upcoming content, all the criminal careers will increase in volume and scope.

GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update will offer players some great choices

As with all the content in the title, all career choices that will be added as part of the update are inspired by real-life criminal syndicates. For those who are unaware of the myriad decisions on offer, here's the full list of businesses they can pick from:

Office (Executive)

Bunker (Gunrunner)

Nightclub Owner (Nightclub)

Biker (Clubhouse)

Each business has the same starting point as a player will be able to carry $1,000,000 in-game currency irrespective of the path they choose. But what they do with it can make a major difference.

Out of all the options, Executive looks to have the safest path for any player. It seems easier and more convenient for beginners who might be new to the game. As an executive, they will be able to own different buildings serving as headquarters.

As a CEO, here are all the benefits that players will be able to gain:

Request Luxury Helicopter ($5,000)

Drop Bullshark Testosterone ($1,000)

Drop Ammo ($1,000)

Drop Super Heavy Armor ($1,500)

Ghost Organization ($12,000)

Bribe Authorities ($15,000)

Spectate Bodyguards (free)

Players can also request additional vehicles, which look quite interesting in certain cases. Like Bikers, Executives can be involved in running multiple businesses and heists. However, the Executives have clear advantages due to the limitations Bikers will have.

Like Executives, Bikers can run multiple missions and heists. They also have their own set of advantages that include the following perks:

Can turn friendly fire on or off

Includes a "Riding Formation" that can heal, provide armor regeneration, and boost speed for two to eight bikers

Drop Bull Shark Testosterone ($1,000)

Request Vehicle ($1,000)

Request Motorcycle

However, several of these perks will depend on a player's rank as part of the Biker family in GTA Online. This makes the option less conducive to something like Executive, which seems much more convenient for anyone.

Since players in GTA Online can't have two positions simultaneously, Executive certainly trumps Bikers. While the latter has its advantages, it's better suited for those who want more hardcore experience and are seasoned in the game.

Ultimately, it will come down to what players' personal choice is. There are two other options as well in the form of Gunrunners and Nightclub owners. While the two are much more limited, they could well suit a player's playing style more than what's mentioned above.

It will be interesting to see what the general preference of the GTA Online community will be once the update is out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far