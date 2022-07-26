How to download GTA Online Summer Update 2022 DLC on PS5, PC, and Xbox

GTA Online is getting a huge update alongside its first DLC of the year. This DLC, called "The Criminal Enterprises," will have a lot of new features, significant gameplay improvements, greatly increased payouts, new vehicles and missions, and more.

The majority of GTA Online players are aware of how to download and access the most recent updates. A substantial upgrade like this, though, may draw in new players who might be curious to give the game a shot.

Such gamers can use this article to learn how to download The Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online. There are instructions for players on all platforms, be it PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S.

Step-by-step instructions on downloading GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update on all devices

How to purchase the game

This section covers how to purchase Grand Theft Auto 5, or the standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online (available exclusively on next-gen consoles). As such, this part is only meant for new players.

Those who simply wish to know the process of updating the game may skip to the next section.

Here is how to get GTA 5 as well as its online component on all platforms:

PC players can buy the game from its respective page on Steam, Epic Games Store, or the Rockstar Games Store.

PlayStation users can buy it from the PlayStation store, but PS5 users in particular need to visit the store from their PS5 consoles.

Xbox users can buy it from the Microsoft store.

Note: Next-gen users (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S) can either buy GTA 5, which contains multiplayer, or the standalone release of GTA Online, which does not feature Story Mode.

How to update the game

The following instructions will let users update GTA Online on all supported devices (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S):

Rockstar Games Launcher

Players must first launch the Rockstar Games Launcher application on their computers.

Afterward, they must navigate to "Settings" > "My Installed Games".

Select "Grand Theft Auto V" next, then click the "Verify game file integrity button".

Finally, select the option to "Verify Integrity". It will then begin to update itself.

Steam

Players must first launch the Steam app and go to the library.

Place the cursor over the list of installed games.

Choose "Properties" after right-clicking on "Grand Theft Auto V".

Local Files should be chosen in the Properties box.

Choose the option called "Verify integrity of game files". The game will be updated via Steam.

Epic Games Launcher

The Epic Games Launcher application must first be opened.

Players must then select the "Settings" option from the "Navigation" menu.

They must scroll down to the "Manage Games" section.

Then, in order to keep "Allow Auto-Updates" enabled, players must find it and click on the checkbox.

The last step is to navigate to "Library" and choose "Update". The update will begin after this.

PS4 and PS5

In their Library, players must hover over "Grand Theft Auto V".

They must then choose "Check for Update" from the side menu that appears after pressing the Options button on their controller.

They will then need to select "Go to [Downloads]" if the update is available. The game will automatically start to update.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

On the right side of the screen, click "My games & applications." Players must scroll down and choose "Games" from the "Games & apps" option that is displayed after doing this.

Then, select "Manage game" from the pop-up menu after selecting "Grand Theft Auto V."

"Updates" may be found by scrolling below. Through this menu, users may install any updates that are accessible.

GTA Online is usually updated automatically following any major content update. However, if it fails to do so for some reason, players can update the game manually.

