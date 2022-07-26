GTA Online summer update DLC officially launched on Xbox, size revealed to be 12.05 GB

The long wait for GTA Online's latest DLC, Criminal Enterprises, is finally over and the update is live for the Xbox consoles. Players all over the world can now queue up the download and access all the new content.

The update will be rolled out for all platforms including the PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Microsoft consoles got the update first and it is huge, taking up 12.05 GB.

GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises DLC is out now for Xbox consoles

Ben @videotech_ Xbox update is rolling out right now - 12.05GB! Xbox update is rolling out right now - 12.05GB!

While GTA Online fans all over the world are anxiously waiting for the update, Microsoft consoles have received the DLC first. Industry insiders and content creators on all platforms have confirmed that the downloadable content measures up at 12.05 GB on the platform.

The massive size is justified, given the changes and new content this update brings.

Major changes coming to GTA Online

•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions

•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness

•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more



rsg.ms/052834a The Criminal Enterprises features a number of improvements:•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more The Criminal Enterprises features a number of improvements:•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & morersg.ms/052834a https://t.co/23b9RNvSkn

Over the past few days, Rockstar Games has been providing tons of information regarding the Criminal Enterprises DLC. Multiple newswires along with the trailer have revealed a lot to fans.

The developers also admitted that most of this update is based on feedback received from the users.

To start off, the Pegassi Oppressor MK II is being nerfed heavily, with the efficacy of its homing missiles and countermeasures being put in check. On the flipside, however, the Sparrow helicopter is being buffed with the ability to equip countermeasures.

Cayo Perico heist's solo run will also see a nerf with an increased cooldown time (144 minutes) when compared to a group attempting the heist (48 minutes). Additionally, the spawn rates of high-value targets will also decrease once they are successfully stolen, while raising the price of secondary loot.

Criminal careers like CEO, Biker, Nightclub owner and Gunrunner will also see a whole lot of changes. The best and most appreciated alteration, however, is the ability to launch source and sell missions in private sessions (crew, friends, and invite-only). There will also be new missions pertaining to each business.

Payout increases are also being brought in and the most notable change comes to the original and Doomsday heists. Additionally, Associates, MC members, and Bodyguards will also draw double their previous salaries from now on. This has been done to encourage teamplay.

Multiple quality of life changes are being introduced to GTA Online as well. Players can now finally forget eating snacks and equipping armor from the Interaction Menu as the DLC will shift it to the much more convenient Weapon Wheel.

Speaking of new content, there will be a brand new set of Contact Missions called Operation Papertrail. As is customary, this DLC will also bring in 18 new vehicles, some of which will be dripfed over time.

This update emphasizes on change rather than new content and the community has positively received the fact that Rockstar is finally listening to them.

