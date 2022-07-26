GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update: How can players send their feedback to Rockstar?

The Criminal Enterprises DLC for GTA Online is just a day away from its release and players cannot control their excitement. The update is touted to be one of the biggest in the game's history and focuses mainly on changes rather than new content.

That said, Rockstar Games has even acknowledged its attempt to listen to the community. In that regard, a "thank you" was also credited to those who dropped their feedback online.

How can players influence the changes in GTA Online?

To influence future decisions made by Rockstar Games, players can submit their feedback. There are a few steps to fulfill that endeavor.

First, players must log into their Rockstar Games Social Club account. Creating an account is as easy as any other website. Once done, players will need to connect their account to the game on the specific platform being used. After linking the account, users can easily share their views.

Another easy way to submit feedback is via the feedback page. Rockstar said:

"Your feedback is vital to the ongoing success of GTA Online. As ever, we need your help to report your experiences, findings, likes, loves, dislikes and hates - and are looking at your feedback constantly to tune the game into its optimal shape and help guide how Grand Theft Auto Online will grow and evolve. We are checking out how people are playing and what they are not playing or not enjoying, while also monitoring feedback received here at the official GTA Online Feedback page."

To do so, players can visit this URL:

https://www.rockstargames.com/GTAOnline/feedback

A short verification process needs to be completed before submitting feedback. Scrolling to the bottom of the page and selecting Feedback/Suggestions will open a new portal where players can share their ideas, grievances and other details.

However, while submitting suggestions, they will need to specify a category. The listed sections are:

Gameplay

Vehicles

Character Clothing and Customization

Properties

Weapons

Job Creator

Rockstar Editor and Snapmatic

In-Game Events, Bonuses, and Discounts

Menus and UI (User Interface)

GTA$ and Rank Progression

Some of the options above may also have sub-sections like Gameplay, that has the Freemode sub-section which is further segregated into options like LS Car Meet, Gang Attacks and Business Battles.

Whether Rockstar listens to a suggestion and implements it depends purely on the playerbase. Suggestions with the most appeals will merit consideration.

GTA Online fans seem to be delighted with the changes

Ben is an industry insider and an avid fan of the GTA Online fanbase. After pointing out the game's shortcomings for months, fans can see the sheer contrast in his take.

A whole host of changes will be coming to the game via the Criminal Enterprises DLC. Some of the most important include nerfs to the Oppressor MK 2 and buffs to the Sparrow Helicopter. Furthermore, players running the Cayo Perico Heist solo will also be at a disadvantage, with groups having a much better chance of success.

Additionally, the Race Creator will have a few options to prevent race griefing. Furthermore, the Kill Death Ratio statistic will only be affected by deaths and kills made in competitive modes as opposed to freeplay.

With plenty of changes on the horizon, Rockstar Games have implemented a notable update.

