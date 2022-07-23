GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update: Oppressor Mk II nerfed while Sparrow gets upgraded

Rockstar Games announced the GTA Online summer DLC, Criminal Enterprises, via a Newswire post and trailer. The content expansion brings in a whole host of gameplay changes and will be available for download from July 26.

With that being said, a few major changes are being made to the Pegassi Oppressor MK 2 and Sparrow helicopter. These modifications are an attempt to level the PvP playing field.

Modifications for the Oppressor MK 2 in GTA Online

The online community has been fed up with the Pegassi Oppressor MK 2 for quite some time now. Suffice to say, this vehicle is unanimously hated by most players.

Griefers plague every server and ride atop this over-powered and weaponized flying motorcycle.

However, the Criminal Enterprises DLC promises a number of changes for the Oppressor MK 2. This is aimed towards making it less lethal and more balanced in battle.

The first nerf hits the homing missiles that the flying motorcycle can be equipped with. Currently, these are some of the most effective projectiles in the game.

The next nerf is aimed towards countermeasures and their cooldown. To outrun and render missiles fired by others useless, Oppressor MK 2 users can spam chaffs and flares. However, the update promises an increased cooldown between activations.

Changes being made to the Sparrow Helicopter in GTA Online

The Sparrow Helicopter was released along with the Cayo Perico DLC. Its performance and utility instantly shot it to greatness. Being one of the fastest helicopters in the game and having the ability to defend itself through homing missiles made it number one.

The minimalistic design does make the Sparrow fast but also diminishes its defense. One glaring shortcoming is its inability to use countermeasures like chaffs and flares. Outmaneuvering homing missiles fired from close-medium range is near impossible for most players.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC, however, will make that necessary change and come July 26, the already effective helicopter will be able to avoid a few missiles. Players can purchase and equip countermeasures while modifying the Sparrow within the Kosatka Submarine.

Rcckstar Games' trailer was accompanied by this announcement:

"GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises will implement a significant number of overall experience improvements, including many requested by players via the GTA Online Feedback website."

The upcoming DLC has been designed while keeping player feedback in mind. Rockstar Games finally listening to its community couldn't have come in a bigger and better way.

