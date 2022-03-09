How futuristic vehicles have undermined the GTA Online experience

GTA Online fans are still divided on how they feel about the futuristic vehicles that exist in the game. There are also many gamers whose opinions on the matter have completely changed over the years.

There are certainly two sides to the story when it comes to futuristic vehicles in the GTA. On one hand, they can be a blessing, helping gamers complete missions with ease. On the other hand, they can be the bane of one's life while others use them for griefing in the game.

This article discusses how futuristic vehicles undermine the GTA Online experience.

GTA Online players are used to the flying cars

The most important thing all of the vehicles in this article have in common is that they change the game in many ways that seem to sometimes undermine the GTA Online experience. Before the introduction of the overpowered and futuristic cars and bikes that players know today, the game was much more true to life, in which cars were land vehicles that could not fly.

In 2016, Rockstar added the Import/Export update to GTA Online. As part of this update, players received the Ruiner 2000. This somewhat futuristic car cannot fly like the Deluxo. However, it does have a parachute stored in the roof, making it a very James Bond-style car that can glide through the air. The car is also armed with missiles.

The Deluxo is probably the most futuristic car available in GTA Online even today. It was introduced with the Doomsday update in December 2017 and has been a large part of online gamplay for almost 5 years. It possesses the ability to fly and shoot homing missiles. Its unique handling and style have made it a player favorite, but with great power comes great responsibility.

The overpowered Deluxo in battle (Image via YouTube @Jelly)

The futuristic car list would not be complete without the Scramjet, a car inspired by the Mach Five from the popular 1960s show Speed Racer. This car possesses destructive artillery and can hop into the air and propel itself huge distances using its boost feature.

All of these imaginative cars fell into the background of futuristic vehicles when the Opressor MKII was introduced in 2018. The sleek, rocket-powered flying motorbike simply blew the competition out of the water with its defensive and offensive capabilities.

In conclusion, though there are clear benefits in some circumstances where futuristic vehicles come in handy, they do undermine the original premise of the game, which was to live a life of crime following the relative rules of reality.

Edited by Mayank Shete