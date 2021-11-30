Is the Oppressor Mk2 still worth buying in GTA Online in November 2021?

GTA Online would not be the same without the Oppressor MKII. Some players can't stand it being in the game while others can't live without it. Since it was first introduced, it has caused a stir in the GTA community, with many in the community being of the opinion that it was simply too overpowered. Others were simply thankful for its introduction.

Whether you are a fan of this vehicle or not, this article will discuss whether the Oppressor MKII is still worth buying in November 2021.

The Oppresor MKII is a favorite of many GTA Online players

The Oppressor MKII is a powerful hoverbike found in GTA Online. It was added to the game in 2018 as part of the After Hours GTA Online update.

Since then, it's hard to imagine the game without this vehicle. As far as the majority of the GTA community is concerned, the Oppressor MKII is part of the family and now plays an integral role in GTA Online. Fans of this creation are drawn to it as it is unlike any other bike or flying vehicle. It's admittedly a truly fascinating jet-engineered, flying motorbike.

As per the Warstock Cache & Carry description:

"The Oppressor MKII was a landmark in hybrid vehicle design. Well, the MKII takes off where it's little brother landed - and it never comes down. This is about the closest you can get to throwing a saddle on a rocket engine, bolting on some optional heavy artillery, and pressing the big red button."

As can be gleamed from the website description, the MKII was revolutionary. Previously, if players wanted to try and travel at the speed of sound, they would need a Hydra jetplane. Thanks to the compact and customizable Oppressor MKII, this is no longer the case.

If the players want to upgrade the MKII and make it even more unstoppable, then they need to buy the Terrorbyte. This is the only way players can add chaff measures, liveries, explosive bullets and homing missiles to the MKII. A very worthwhile purchase still to this day.

To answer the question of whether the Oressor MKII is still a worthwhile vehicle to buy in November 2021, it is a resounding yes.

Despite there being unfriendly players that will use the MKII for griefing in GTA Online, the majority of GTA fans still love this incredible machine and will always feel that it is worth owning.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee