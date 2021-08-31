Top 5 best futuristic vehicles in GTA Online in August 2021 

GTA Online is all about futuristic bikes and flying cars. It is, in fact, an intrinsic part of the multiplayer game.

Over the years, GTA Online has racked up enough content to keep fans engaged for hours on end. From military trucks to flying bikes to submersible cars, GTA Online features an amazing assortment of vehicles.

This article talks about 5 of the best futuristic vehicles featured in GTA Online.

Top 5 futuristic vehicles in GTA Online

5) The Mammoth Thruster

The Thruster was added to GTA Online as part of the Doomsday Heist. While it is an extremely cool vehicle, it doesn't offer a whole lot of utility.

Still, the Thruster is one of the most unique vehicles in the game and makes for a great addition to the player's garage in GTA Online.

4) The Scramjet

The Declasse Scramjet is a custom weaponized vehicle added to GTA Online as part of the After Hours update during the Scramjet event.

This incredibly stylish vehicle seems to have drawn obvious inspiration from the 1960s Anime series Speed Racer and Mach 5.

Recorded at a top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h), the Scramjet is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. It is an extremely fun vehicle to mess around with and is easily one of the best futuristic cars in GTA Online.

3) The Pegassi Toreador

Due to the strange and unrealistic nature of water in GTA Online, the game doesn't feature many submersibles. The Toreador is one of the very few vehicles in GTA Online that perform just as well underwater as on the fast-track.

Recorded at a top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h), the Toreador is one of the most versatile cars in the game. If there's one vehicle players shouldn't miss out on in 2021, it's the infamous Toreador.

2) The Deluxo

Before the Oppressor MK II changed the dynamic of the multiplayer game, the Deluxo used to be incredibly popular. While it's still all the rage in 2021, it doesn't get the kind of hype a lightning-fast, flying vehicle deserves.

Inspired by the DeLorean DMC-12 from the movie Back To The Future, the Deluxo is an absolute must-have.

1) The Oppressor MK II

It is practically impossible to talk about the best futuristic vehicles in GTA Online without mentioning the Oppressor MK II at least once.

The Oppressor MK II barely needs an introduction in GTA Online. Equipped with a number of lethal weapons, this flying bike is the most dangerous vehicle in the game. It is exceptionally fast, incredibly nimble and wonderfully sturdy. All in all, an absolute must-have.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul