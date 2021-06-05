5 must-have mods for GTA 5 in 2021

Modding GTA 5 allows players to enhance their gameplay and customize multiple aspects of the game.

Mods can often improve gameplay or fix glaring flaws in a video game. Sometimes, they simply add new ways to enjoy the game in a manner that wasn't possible before.

GTA 5 has a large and dedicated modding community that has achieved some awe-inspiring feats through its mods. The vanilla game has plenty of features to keep players entertained, as its massive sandbox open-world has been built with much care and attention to detail.

However, there are a few mods that can be considered essential for anyone who plays GTA 5. Here are some options that every GTA 5 player can find helpful to enhance their game.

Five GTA 5 mods to try out in 2021

1) Simple Trainer for GTA V

One of the most essential things required for a sandbox game like GTA 5 is a trainer. Where GTA San Andreas has cleo mods that add cheat menus for everything from spawning vehicles to changing player statistics, GTA 5 has a simple trainer that does it all.

As its name suggests, it is an easy-to-use trainer that allows players to spawn vehicles and peds, add tasks to the latter, customize time and weather, teleport, or use the mobile radio to access in-game radio while on foot.

2) Open All interiors

The feature that separates good open-world games from the bad is the accessibility of the game world and its detailing. GTA 5 has a moderately sized game world with good attention to detail and many buildings to explore in real-time

However, many buildings are only accessible in the story mode, while some are only there for GTA Online. Others were cut from the final release but included in the game files.

This mod adds 65 enterable buildings to the game, with fully functioning doors and peds inside.

3) VisualV

GTA 5 is the best-looking GTA game to date, but it is well over six years old and does not match up to today's AAA games. Players looking to enhance GTA 5's visuals without straining their computer can now do so with VisualV. This mod makes a few light adjustments to alter the game's visuals and make it more realistic.

While it is not the best-looking graphics mod for the game, it is the most accessible, as most players can utilize its small size and lower system requirements.

4) Manual Transmission

Driving in GTA 5 has been optimized to achieve the sweet spot between realism and entertainment. Many players had complained about the driving physics of GTA 4 and compared the cars to boats.

Not all GTA players are looking for a driving sim experience from the game, and many are not that good at racing games either. Rockstar approached GTA 5's driving mechanics to make it simpler to play but also feel realistic at the same time.

Players and car enthusiasts who want to enhance realism in their game can install this mod to allow for manual transmission in GTA 5. Not only does this mod add a simple option to customize transmission, but it has a ton of realism-enhancing features, some taken from rally sim games like DiRT 4.

5) Euphoria Ragdoll Overhaul - E.R.O

Despite being the latest game in the GTA series, GTA 5 was a letdown when it came to ragdoll physics compared to its prequel. GTA 4 had the best ragdoll physics ever implemented in a GTA game, and it was a giant leap for the HD Universe.

GTA 5's vanilla physics are less than impressive. Peds go limp when hit, pushing them does not elicit a proper push response, and they do not respond realistically to a vehicle about to crush them.

The reason for this disappointment was greater because GTA 4 upped the expectations considerably with its advanced ragdoll effects. Players can bring back the realism with this mod, which makes the physics engine more similar to GTA 4's.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer