GTA Online weekly update (Oct 27 - Nov 2) brings new car and more

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Oct 27, 2022 05:17 PM IST
A brief about GTA Online
A brief about GTA Online's new weekly update of October 27, 2022 (Image via Exciting_Search_5745 on Reddit)

GTA Online has just received another new weekly update, adding a brand new car, double rewards, and a lot of returning content to the game. The Halloween 2022 theme continues with tons of themed activities and bonuses available this week.

The Slashers Freemode event has been added to the game, where players take on Killer Clowns in the freemode. What’s more haunting is the 50% chance to fight one’s clones this time.

Halloween month continues in GTA Online with the new update (October 27 – November 2)

New- Weevil Custom ($980,000)Returning content-Peyote Plants-UFO Business Battle-Camhedz Arcade MachineFreemode Events- Phantom Car- Slasher (50% chance to fight your clone)2x GTA$ & RP- Halloween Adv Modes- Arena Modes (+2x AP)Log in unlock- Death Mask#GTAOnline https://t.co/XlKvq0Q6VV

New Car

  • Weevil Custom ($980,000)

Returning content

  • UFO Business Battle
  • Peyote Plants
  • Camhedz Arcade Machine

Freemode Events

  • Slasher (50% chance fighting clones)
  • Phantom Car

New cars in the showrooms

Podium - Fränken StangePrize Ride - TaipanLuxury Showcase - Visione, RevolterSimeon Showcase - Weevil, Pigalle, Lurcher, Sanctus, RT3000Rewards#GTAOnline https://t.co/5agUD5Osux

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport

  • BF Weevil
  • Lampadati Pigalle
  • Albany Lurcher
  • Liberty City Cycles Sanctus
  • Dinka RT3000

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Grotti Visione
  • Übermacht Revolter

Podium Vehicle

  • Albany Fränken Stange

Los Santos Car Meet’s Prize Ride

  • Cheval Taipan

Hao's Special Works (HSW) Premium Test Ride (exclusive to the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5)

  • Übermacht Sentinel XS

New Test Track Vehicles

  • Ocelot Penetrator
  • Coil Raiden
  • Vapid Blade

Available Time Trials this week

  • RC Time Trial – Vespucci Beach
  • HSW Time Trial – North Chumash
  • Time Trial – Storm Drain

List of Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards in GTA Online this week

Discounts#GTAOnline https://t.co/XPABiqxq0o

2X GTA$ and RP

  • Halloween Adversary Modes
  • Arena Modes (+2x AP)

Log-in to unlock

  • Death Mask

Other Rewards

  • Pale Vintage Mummy Mask (Business Battle Event Cargo)
  • Green Vintage Frank Mask (Business Battle Event Cargo)
  • Halloween Chute Bag (Completing any Sell Mission)

Discounts

50% off:

  • Arena Workshop (Plus Renovations)
  • Vapid Blade ($80,000)
  • Western Motorcycle Company Gargoyle ($45,000 - $60,000)
  • Albany Lurcher ($325,000)

40% off:

  • Ocelot Penetrator ($528,000)
  • Arena Bruiser ($965,400)
  • Declasse Impaler ($149,700 - $199,101)
  • Arena Impaler ($725,700)
  • Liberty City Cycles Sanctus ($1,197,000)
  • Arena Sasquatch ($918,525)
  • BF Weevil ($391,500 - $522,000)

30% off:

  • Arena Cerberus ($2,037,000 - $2,709,210)
  • Obey I-Wagen ($1,204,000)
  • Lampadati Pigalle ($280,000)
  • Coil Raiden ($962,500)
  • Grotti Visione ($1,575,000)

Weevil Custom has made its debut in GTA Online this week

youtube-cover

BF Weevil Custom is a new 2-seater compact hotrod added to the game as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. The custom variant of the standard Weevil is based on the VW Bettle Rat Rod.

On the performance side, it runs on a single-cam Flat-4 engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain.

Players can convert their Weevil into the new Weevil Custom at Benny’s Original Motor Works for $980,000.

