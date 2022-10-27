GTA Online weekly update (Oct 27 - Nov 2) brings new car and more

GTA Online has just received another new weekly update, adding a brand new car, double rewards, and a lot of returning content to the game. The Halloween 2022 theme continues with tons of themed activities and bonuses available this week.
The Slashers Freemode event has been added to the game, where players take on Killer Clowns in the freemode. What’s more haunting is the 50% chance to fight one’s clones this time.
Halloween month continues in GTA Online with the new update (October 27 – November 2)
New Car
- Weevil Custom ($980,000)
Returning content
- UFO Business Battle
- Peyote Plants
- Camhedz Arcade Machine
Freemode Events
- Slasher (50% chance fighting clones)
- Phantom Car
New cars in the showrooms
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- BF Weevil
- Lampadati Pigalle
- Albany Lurcher
- Liberty City Cycles Sanctus
- Dinka RT3000
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Grotti Visione
- Übermacht Revolter
Podium Vehicle
- Albany Fränken Stange
Los Santos Car Meet’s Prize Ride
- Cheval Taipan
Hao's Special Works (HSW) Premium Test Ride (exclusive to the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5)
- Übermacht Sentinel XS
New Test Track Vehicles
- Ocelot Penetrator
- Coil Raiden
- Vapid Blade
Available Time Trials this week
- RC Time Trial – Vespucci Beach
- HSW Time Trial – North Chumash
- Time Trial – Storm Drain
List of Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards in GTA Online this week
2X GTA$ and RP
- Halloween Adversary Modes
- Arena Modes (+2x AP)
Log-in to unlock
- Death Mask
Other Rewards
- Pale Vintage Mummy Mask (Business Battle Event Cargo)
- Green Vintage Frank Mask (Business Battle Event Cargo)
- Halloween Chute Bag (Completing any Sell Mission)
Discounts
50% off:
- Arena Workshop (Plus Renovations)
- Vapid Blade ($80,000)
- Western Motorcycle Company Gargoyle ($45,000 - $60,000)
- Albany Lurcher ($325,000)
40% off:
- Ocelot Penetrator ($528,000)
- Arena Bruiser ($965,400)
- Declasse Impaler ($149,700 - $199,101)
- Arena Impaler ($725,700)
- Liberty City Cycles Sanctus ($1,197,000)
- Arena Sasquatch ($918,525)
- BF Weevil ($391,500 - $522,000)
30% off:
- Arena Cerberus ($2,037,000 - $2,709,210)
- Obey I-Wagen ($1,204,000)
- Lampadati Pigalle ($280,000)
- Coil Raiden ($962,500)
- Grotti Visione ($1,575,000)
Weevil Custom has made its debut in GTA Online this week
BF Weevil Custom is a new 2-seater compact hotrod added to the game as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. The custom variant of the standard Weevil is based on the VW Bettle Rat Rod.
On the performance side, it runs on a single-cam Flat-4 engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain.
Players can convert their Weevil into the new Weevil Custom at Benny’s Original Motor Works for $980,000.
