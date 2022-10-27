GTA Online weekly update (Oct 27 - Nov 2) brings new car and more

GTA Online has just received another new weekly update, adding a brand new car, double rewards, and a lot of returning content to the game. The Halloween 2022 theme continues with tons of themed activities and bonuses available this week.

The Slashers Freemode event has been added to the game, where players take on Killer Clowns in the freemode. What’s more haunting is the 50% chance to fight one’s clones this time.

Halloween month continues in GTA Online with the new update (October 27 – November 2)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Weevil Custom ($980,000)



Returning content

-Peyote Plants

-UFO Business Battle

-Camhedz Arcade Machine

Freemode Events

- Phantom Car

- Slasher (50% chance to fight your clone)



2x GTA$ & RP

- Halloween Adv Modes

- Arena Modes (+2x AP)



Log in unlock

- Death Mask

#GTAOnline New- Weevil Custom ($980,000)Returning content-Peyote Plants-UFO Business Battle-Camhedz Arcade MachineFreemode Events- Phantom Car- Slasher (50% chance to fight your clone)2x GTA$ & RP- Halloween Adv Modes- Arena Modes (+2x AP)Log in unlock- Death Mask New- Weevil Custom ($980,000)Returning content-Peyote Plants-UFO Business Battle-Camhedz Arcade MachineFreemode Events- Phantom Car- Slasher (50% chance to fight your clone)2x GTA$ & RP- Halloween Adv Modes- Arena Modes (+2x AP)Log in unlock- Death Mask#GTAOnline https://t.co/XlKvq0Q6VV

New Car

Weevil Custom ($980,000)

Returning content

UFO Business Battle

Peyote Plants

Camhedz Arcade Machine

Freemode Events

Slasher (50% chance fighting clones)

Phantom Car

New cars in the showrooms

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride - Taipan

Luxury Showcase - Visione, Revolter

Simeon Showcase - Weevil, Pigalle, Lurcher, Sanctus, RT3000



Rewards

#GTAOnline Podium - Fränken StangePrize Ride - TaipanLuxury Showcase - Visione, RevolterSimeon Showcase - Weevil, Pigalle, Lurcher, Sanctus, RT3000Rewards Podium - Fränken StangePrize Ride - TaipanLuxury Showcase - Visione, RevolterSimeon Showcase - Weevil, Pigalle, Lurcher, Sanctus, RT3000Rewards#GTAOnline https://t.co/5agUD5Osux

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport

BF Weevil

Lampadati Pigalle

Albany Lurcher

Liberty City Cycles Sanctus

Dinka RT3000

Luxury Autos Showroom

Grotti Visione

Übermacht Revolter

Podium Vehicle

Albany Fränken Stange

Los Santos Car Meet’s Prize Ride

Cheval Taipan

Hao's Special Works (HSW) Premium Test Ride (exclusive to the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5)

Übermacht Sentinel XS

New Test Track Vehicles

Ocelot Penetrator

Coil Raiden

Vapid Blade

Available Time Trials this week

RC Time Trial – Vespucci Beach

HSW Time Trial – North Chumash

Time Trial – Storm Drain

List of Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards in GTA Online this week

2X GTA$ and RP

Halloween Adversary Modes

Arena Modes (+2x AP)

Log-in to unlock

Death Mask

Other Rewards

Pale Vintage Mummy Mask (Business Battle Event Cargo)

Green Vintage Frank Mask (Business Battle Event Cargo)

Halloween Chute Bag (Completing any Sell Mission)

Discounts

50% off:

Arena Workshop (Plus Renovations)

Vapid Blade ($80,000)

Western Motorcycle Company Gargoyle ($45,000 - $60,000)

Albany Lurcher ($325,000)

40% off:

Ocelot Penetrator ($528,000)

Arena Bruiser ($965,400)

Declasse Impaler ($149,700 - $199,101)

Arena Impaler ($725,700)

Liberty City Cycles Sanctus ($1,197,000)

Arena Sasquatch ($918,525)

BF Weevil ($391,500 - $522,000)

30% off:

Arena Cerberus ($2,037,000 - $2,709,210)

Obey I-Wagen ($1,204,000)

Lampadati Pigalle ($280,000)

Coil Raiden ($962,500)

Grotti Visione ($1,575,000)

Weevil Custom has made its debut in GTA Online this week

BF Weevil Custom is a new 2-seater compact hotrod added to the game as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. The custom variant of the standard Weevil is based on the VW Bettle Rat Rod.

On the performance side, it runs on a single-cam Flat-4 engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain.

Players can convert their Weevil into the new Weevil Custom at Benny’s Original Motor Works for $980,000.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes