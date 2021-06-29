How to get the $870,000 BF Weevil for free in GTA Online

In the economy of GTA Online, where each vehicle costs north of a million dollars, getting a classic compact like the BF Weevil for free is a rare occurrence.

Posing an $870,000 value to players, the BF Weevil is a great free addition to players who are looking to build a comprehensive garage. Players must complete a set of missions available in GTA Online's freemode to unlock the BF Weevil for free.

Steps to get the BF Weevil for free in GTA Online

Before starting the process of getting the Weevil for free, players must first complete the Cayo Perico Heist as leader. After successfully pulling the heist off, players must return to Los Santos where they will receive a call from 'English Dave'.

English Dave will now pose players with three separate missions where the player must run some errands for the DJs at the Cayo Perico party.

The first mission is to retrieve a Skate Merchandise van and transport it to Cayo Perico. Players can choose to take out the enemies near the van or sneakily hijack and take it to LSIA. After successfully completing the mission, players must wait 8 hours in real time until the next mission is available.

The second mission involves robbing a pizza delivery boy

For the second mission, players must take out a pizza delivery boy on a Faggio and deliver the pizza all the way to Cayo Perico. This mission involves no combat and is fairly simple.

The third and final mission for Keinemusik tasks players with finding 5 chakra stones in San Andreas and taking them to Cayo Perico. Players must deal with a few enemies who will drop the chakra stones for players to collect and deliver at LSIA after losing the cops.

After successfully completing these missions, players will receive a call from English Dave, where as a thank you, he drops his BF Weevil off near the airport with the keys for the player to keep. Players now have a GTA $870,000 car for free in their inventory.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod