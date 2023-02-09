GTA Online weekly update for February 9-15, 2023 released

A brand new GTA Online weekly update is now available across the globe for all supported platforms, kicking off the Valentine's Week event in the popular multiplayer game. Players can now celebrate the month of love with the addition of the Classique Broadway drip-feed car alongside many other unique rewards. The Valentine's Week special Till Death Do Us Part Adversary mode has made a return as well, allowing players to earn up to 3x bonuses this week.

Additionally, the Shotgun Wedding DM Team Deathmatch is available for those who want to earn 3x money and RP by surviving this special game mode. Rockstar has added six brand new Community Series Modes, with each of them providing double bonuses this week. Payphone Hits will also get a 50% boost throughout the event.

This article will share everything that players need to know about the new GTA Online weekly update.

Latest GTA Online weekly update starts today (February 9 to February 15)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

New

- Broadway ($925,000)



New Drug Wars Drip-feed Clothing live



Diamonds available as Casino Heist Loot (40% chance)



3x GTA$ & RP

- Till Death Do Us Part

- Shotgun Wedding DM



2x GTA$ & RP

- 6 New Community Series Modes



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Payphone Hits

#GTAOnline [Feb 9 - 16]New- Broadway ($925,000)New Drug Wars Drip-feed Clothing liveDiamonds available as Casino Heist Loot (40% chance)3x GTA$ & RP- Till Death Do Us Part- Shotgun Wedding DM2x GTA$ & RP- 6 New Community Series Modes1.5x GTA$ & RP- Payphone Hits [Feb 9 - 16]New- Broadway ($925,000)New Drug Wars Drip-feed Clothing liveDiamonds available as Casino Heist Loot (40% chance)3x GTA$ & RP- Till Death Do Us Part- Shotgun Wedding DM2x GTA$ & RP- 6 New Community Series Modes1.5x GTA$ & RP- Payphone Hits#GTAOnline https://t.co/13oQrxlhkA

The following major changes have been introduced to the multiplayer variant with the latest weekly update:

New vehicle added

Broadway Classique

3x cash and RP

Till Death Do Us Part

Shotgun Wedding DM

2x cash & RP

6 New Community Series Modes

1.5x cash & RP

Payphone Hits

Log-in rewards

Valentines Blazer

Heartbreak Pendant Necklace

New GTA Online showroom cars available this week (February 8 – February 15)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Valentines Blazer

- Heartbreak Pendant Necklace



Podium - Roosevelt



Prize Ride - 8F Drafter



Luxury Showcase - JB 700W, Mamba



Simeon Showroom - Roosevelt Valor, Broadway, Entity MT, Zion Classic, Peyote Gasser

#GTAOnline Log in unlocks- Valentines Blazer- Heartbreak Pendant NecklacePodium - RooseveltPrize Ride - 8F DrafterLuxury Showcase - JB 700W, MambaSimeon Showroom - Roosevelt Valor, Broadway, Entity MT, Zion Classic, Peyote Gasser Log in unlocks- Valentines Blazer- Heartbreak Pendant NecklacePodium - RooseveltPrize Ride - 8F DrafterLuxury Showcase - JB 700W, MambaSimeon Showroom - Roosevelt Valor, Broadway, Entity MT, Zion Classic, Peyote Gasser#GTAOnline

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Albany Roosevelt Valor

Classique Broadway

Übermacht Zion Classic

Överflöd Entity MT

Vapid Peyote Gasser

Luxury Autos Showroom

Dewbauchee JB 700W

Declasse Mamba

Podium Vehicle

Albany Roosevelt

Prize Ride Challenge

Obey 8F Drafter

Available Time Trials for the week

RC Time Trial - Cypress Flats

HSW Time Trial - Pacific Bluffs

Time Trial - Down Chiliad

HSW (Hao's Special Works) Premium Test Ride (Only PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles)

Pfister Astron Custom

New Test Track Vehicles this week

Annis Remus

Vapid Dominator ASP

Emperor Vectre

Complete list of GTA Online discounts and more this week (February 9 – February 15)

Free weapon

Gusenberg Sweeper

50% off

Arcade Games

Be My Valentine Suit Jackets & Dresses

35% off

Arcades

Arcades (+Renovation)

Vapid Peyote Gasser

Albany Roosevelt Valor

25% off

Överflöd Entity MT

Everything to know about GTA Online's latest Classique Broadway vehicle

The Classique Broadway is a 2-seater civilian ponton coupe that was just added to the game as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip-feed content. This vehicle is based on the real-life 1946-1948 Oldsmobile 66 Club Sedan.

When it comes to performance, the classic vehicle runs on an RWD engine that's coupled to a 3-speed gearbox. Based on the game's files, it can reach a top speed of 78.29 mph (126.00 km/h), with players able to customize it with a special Valentine's Day-themed livery this week. It's available for purchase at a price of $925,000 from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website.

In addition to all of these changes, the latest weekly update has brought diamonds back as Casino Heist loot with a 40% chance of players finding them.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes