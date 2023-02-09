GTA Online weekly update for February 9-15, 2023 released

A brand new GTA Online weekly update is now available across the globe for all supported platforms, kicking off the Valentine's Week event in the popular multiplayer game. Players can now celebrate the month of love with the addition of the Classique Broadway drip-feed car alongside many other unique rewards. The Valentine's Week special Till Death Do Us Part Adversary mode has made a return as well, allowing players to earn up to 3x bonuses this week.
Additionally, the Shotgun Wedding DM Team Deathmatch is available for those who want to earn 3x money and RP by surviving this special game mode. Rockstar has added six brand new Community Series Modes, with each of them providing double bonuses this week. Payphone Hits will also get a 50% boost throughout the event.
This article will share everything that players need to know about the new GTA Online weekly update.
Latest GTA Online weekly update starts today (February 9 to February 15)
The following major changes have been introduced to the multiplayer variant with the latest weekly update:
New vehicle added
- Broadway Classique
3x cash and RP
- Till Death Do Us Part
- Shotgun Wedding DM
2x cash & RP
- 6 New Community Series Modes
1.5x cash & RP
- Payphone Hits
Log-in rewards
- Valentines Blazer
- Heartbreak Pendant Necklace
New GTA Online showroom cars available this week (February 8 – February 15)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Albany Roosevelt Valor
- Classique Broadway
- Übermacht Zion Classic
- Överflöd Entity MT
- Vapid Peyote Gasser
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Dewbauchee JB 700W
- Declasse Mamba
Podium Vehicle
- Albany Roosevelt
Prize Ride Challenge
- Obey 8F Drafter
Available Time Trials for the week
- RC Time Trial - Cypress Flats
- HSW Time Trial - Pacific Bluffs
- Time Trial - Down Chiliad
HSW (Hao's Special Works) Premium Test Ride (Only PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles)
- Pfister Astron Custom
New Test Track Vehicles this week
- Annis Remus
- Vapid Dominator ASP
- Emperor Vectre
Complete list of GTA Online discounts and more this week (February 9 – February 15)
Free weapon
- Gusenberg Sweeper
50% off
- Arcade Games
- Be My Valentine Suit Jackets & Dresses
35% off
- Arcades
- Arcades (+Renovation)
- Vapid Peyote Gasser
- Albany Roosevelt Valor
25% off
- Överflöd Entity MT
Everything to know about GTA Online's latest Classique Broadway vehicle
The Classique Broadway is a 2-seater civilian ponton coupe that was just added to the game as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip-feed content. This vehicle is based on the real-life 1946-1948 Oldsmobile 66 Club Sedan.
When it comes to performance, the classic vehicle runs on an RWD engine that's coupled to a 3-speed gearbox. Based on the game's files, it can reach a top speed of 78.29 mph (126.00 km/h), with players able to customize it with a special Valentine's Day-themed livery this week. It's available for purchase at a price of $925,000 from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website.
In addition to all of these changes, the latest weekly update has brought diamonds back as Casino Heist loot with a 40% chance of players finding them.
