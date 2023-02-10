How to unlock Downtown Cab Co. livery for the Classique Broadway in GTA Online Taxi Work?

GTA Online's Classique Broadway has finally made its debut, so some players might wish to get its Downtown Cab Co. livery. The paint job has already been unlockable for several weeks, yet the vehicle associated with it wasn't.

Rockstar Games is highlighting both the car and the livery in the February 9 event week, so it makes sense to cover both of them in this guide. Here is a super concise summary:

How to get the Downtown Cab Co. livery: Complete 50 fares in Taxi Work.

Complete 50 fares in Taxi Work. How to get the Classique Broadway: Buy it at Legendary Motorsport for $925,000.

A more in-depth guide of the livery and the vehicle will be featured below.

Everything you need to know about the Classique Broadway and Downtown Cab Co. livery in GTA Online

The Downtown Cab Co. livery for the Classique Broadway is on the left in this picture (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first thing to discuss here is how GTA Online players can unlock the Downtown Cab Co. livery. This paint job is tied to Taxi Work, which players can start in two ways:

Enter Downtown Cab Co.'s white marker. Start the job in a Taxi you own.

For most players, the first method should suffice. Keep in mind that the Downtown Cab Co. building is south of the Diamond Casino & Resort, and it has a map icon. Finding it should be pretty easy, meaning that the only thing left to discuss about Taxi Work is how the jobs function.

Taxi Work is essentially reminiscent of the old Taxi Driver vehicle missions from the older Grand Theft Auto games. In GTA Online, you just have to:

Pick up a client. Drop them off at their destination. Repeat the process.

The payment you get includes a fixed number plus a tip based on the drive's speed and safety. Thus, you'll get some okay money driving 50 clients to their destination for the Classique Broadway's livery.

Other Taxi Work unlockables

There are a few non-limited time rewards for doing this activity (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are only two other rewards of note associated with Taxi Work on non-event weeks worth mentioning here:

Taxi Trade Price: Complete ten consecutive fares.

Complete ten consecutive fares. Willard Eudora Downtown Cab Co. livery: Do ten Stunt Jumps during fares.

Any player going for the Classique Broadway's livery can unlock those two rewards in the process. After all, 50 total fares will take GTA Online players a fair amount of time.

How good is the Classique Broadway in GTA Online?

This muscle car has the following statistics as verified by Broughy1322:

Top Speed: 100 mph (161 km/h)

100 mph (161 km/h) Lap Time: 1:17.978

For reference, that would mean it's 63/74 for top speed and 57/74 in the muscle car vehicle class. It's a terrible choice to use in any competitive race due to its middling stats. GTA Online players should only get it if they like the vehicle's aesthetic, especially with the aforementioned Downtown Cab Co. livery.

This car has no HSW modifications or anything else to make it competitively viable. Just remember that it costs $925,000, and there are far cheaper alternatives that players may wish to get instead.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you wish Taxi Work paid better? Yes No 0 votes