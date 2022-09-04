5 fastest muscle cars in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises update

Muscle cars have the power and speed to dominate any drag race in GTA Online, as The Criminal Enterprises update has given this class a major boost in adrenaline. Whether it's the Greenwood or Vigero ZX, these muscle cars are known for their powerful engines and high performance stats. Of course, acceleration is only as good as the vehicle's overall speed.

Unsurprisingly, some recent arrivals have shaken up top speed records in GTA Online. The Apocalypse Imperator is no longer the fastest car within its class. Here's a look at some of the major changes in the Criminal Enterprises update. All top speeds are calculated by YouTuber Broughy1322.

From the Dominator to the Vigero ZX, these are the fastest muscle cars in GTA Online

5) Pißwasser Dominator (126.5 miles per hour)

Back in the day, players had to pay $315,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. However, it was a free vehicle for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 players who returned for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One editions. Either way, this stock car stands out for its yellow racing livery.

The Pißwasser Dominator is just barely faster than the Buffalo STX, a powerful vehicle that can go 126.25 miles per hour. Like the vast majority of muscle cars, this one uses a V8 engine to make itself go faster. However, this results in worse traction since the engine is rather huge.

GTA Online players will appreciate the braking power of this vehicle. It's easily among the best in the entire class. This will help with making turns at sharp corners or avoiding disastrous collisions. Overall, it's a rather solid vehicle with a zero dollar price tag.

4) Apocalypse Impaler (130 miles per hour)

Expect to see a lot of Arena War vehicles on this list. They can only be converted at the Arena Workshop. GTA Online players can purchase this property at a bare minimum price of $995,000. Although it's a very costly investment, Arena War vehicles have several modifications that make them stand out.

Players must get the original Impaler for $331,835 at the Arena War site. They will then convert it for a grand total of $1,209,500. Like most Arena War vehicles in the game, the Apocalypse Impaler can be upgraded with heavy weaponry, protective armor, and explosive mines.

The Apocalypse Impaler is quite good at braking with the rear wheels. Unfortunately, the vehicle will lose control if the player turns very sharply. They can install jump mods to give them extra mobility, which will prove useful when cutting through corners in GTA Online.

3) Apocalypse Dominator (131 miles per hour)

The standard Dominator can be stolen off the streets in GTA Online. If the player has one in their possession, they can pay $1,132,000 for the conversion at the Arena Workshop. This makes it a slightly cheaper alternative to most Arena War vehicles, since the base car doesn't have to cost anything.

What makes this vehicle truly special is the rocket boost upgrade. However, protective armor normally slows down the vehicle's acceleration. It takes a bit longer to reach top speeds than other muscle cars. With the rocket boost, players can bypass this weakness altogether.

Arena War vehicles combine strength and speed when fully upgraded. GTA Online players can also install spikes onto the Apocalypse Dominator. It will take out NPCs right away, making it useful in combat missions. The armor will protect it from heavy gunfire while players simply run over their enemies.

2) Apocalypse Imperator (132.75 miles per hour)

Unlike most Arena War vehicles, the Apocalypse Imperator lacks a base counterpart. GTA Online players can visit the Arena War site and pay $2,284,940 for this powerful muscle car. The Arena War Career also grants a trade price of $1,718,000, just as long as players win sponsorship rewards.

In terms of top speed, the Apocalypse Imperator has exceptional acceleration that gets it from Point A to Point B very quickly. Sadly, it also suffers from poor braking power. Players need to be really careful when they make any sudden turns.

This game requires a balance of attacking power and protective defense. Notably, the Apocalypse Imperator is quite good in both aspects. With the right custom parts, GTA Online players will have a reliable vehicle on their hands.

1) Declasse Vigero ZX (157.50 miles per hour)

As it currently stands, the Vigero ZX is the fastest vehicle in GTA Online. Players first need to pay a visit to Southern San Andreas Super Autos. They can purchase this muscle car for the price of $1,947,000.

After that is taken care of, they need to visit Hao's Special Works in the LS Car Meet. The HSW upgrades will cost an extra $385,000. Players will then be rewarded with a fully upgraded Vigero ZX. It's not just the fastest muscle car, but also the fastest land vehicle in general.

GTA Online players have been anticipating the Vigero ZX ever since the Criminal Enterprises update. This muscle car will leave most competitors in the dust.

