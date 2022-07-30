GTA Online: Should players buy the Bravado Greenwood?

For some GTA Online players, the newly released Greenwood is a trip down memory lane.

This powerful muscle car was heavily featured back in GTA San Andreas. Sweet Johnson used to drive around in a Greenwood. With that said, the vehicle used to be exclusive to the 3D Universe, and didn't make its way into the HD Universe until GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

Of course, the Greenwood cannot simply run on the fumes of nostalgia. Players need to consider what it brings to the table in 2022.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Here is a comprehensive GTA Online review of the Bravado Greenwood

Where to buy and how much it costs

GTA Online players should take a trip over to Southern S.A. Super Autos. This is where they can find all the latest muscle cars in the game.

The Greenwood normally costs $1,465,000, which makes it the cheapest vehicle from the Criminal Enterprises update. Players can also unlock a reduced trade price of $1,098,750. They just need to complete the Intelligence mission from Operation Paper Trail.

Keep in mind that players will have to spend extra money on upgrades, particularly the Imani Tech support items.

Overall performance

Like the vast majority of muscle cars in the game, the Greenwood offers a very smooth driving experience. Most beginners can pick it up right away.

According to vehicle expert Broughy1322, it can reach top speeds of up to 118 miles per hour. It's highly recommended that players give it a spoiler upgrade, since it will greatly help with any traction issues.

GTA Online players do have to be careful when bumping into anything down the road. There is a chance the Greenwood will turn in the opposite direction. Players need to constantly maintain their momentum whenever they're driving.

It can be upgraded with various features

The Greenwood has several features that make it stand out. GTA Online players will fully maximize their potential with the following upgrades:

Slick Proximity Mines - Players can drop explosive devices behind them

- Players can drop explosive devices behind them Armor Plating - Provides extra protection against bullets and explosions

- Provides extra protection against bullets and explosions Remote Control Unit - Players can manually control their vehicle from afar

- Players can manually control their vehicle from afar Missile Lock-on Jammer - Prevents homing missiles from locking onto the vehicle

Keep in mind that vehicles can only support one Imani Tech item. Players will have to choose between the Remote Control Unit and the Missile Lock-On Jammer. In the meantime, here are the price tags for each respective upgrade:

Slick Proximity Mines ($135,000)

($135,000) Armor Plating ($150,000)

($150,000) Remote Control Unit ($235,000)

($235,000) Missile Lock-on Jammer ($400,000)

Last but not least, GTA Online enthusiasts can also customize their Greenwood with various paint jobs. For example, some players could make it look just like Sweet's old ride from GTA San Andreas. Next-gen console owners could also make it really shine with Chameleon paint.

Final verdict

Overall, a fully upgraded Greenwood can make a world of difference for GTA Online players. The various upgrades are what really make it stand out. Beginners with also have a much easier time controlling this vehicle, since the learning curve is rather low for a muscle car.

Older players who grew up with GTA San Andreas will also appreciate the Greenwood. It's a really good throwback to the classic era.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far