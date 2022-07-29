GTA Online: A full list of missions for Operation Paper Trail

GTA Online players can make good money with Operation Paper Trail.

Agent ULP wants players to investigate the recent spike in gas prices. Starting with GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, they can take part in Operation Paper Trail. They will be given a call, along with the map coordinates to the IAA Headquarters. Here is where they can get started on the missions.

Operation Paper Trail rewards players with cash and reputation. GTA+ members also get a 50% bonus for this month. There are six missions in total, so here's a quick look at what one can expect.

Here are the Operation Paper Trail missions in GTA Online's latest update

ULP - Intelligence

GTA Online players will need to sneak into Mason Duggan's apartment and check his main computer.

After getting the information they need, players will now have to collect four pieces of hardware. Two of them will be located in a weapons depot, while the other two can be found in the FIB Headquarters.

Players should wear maintenance outfits if they want a stealthier approach. However, if the FIB agents see them holding weapons, a shootout will occur and they will be given a wanted level. This will make the mission considerably more difficult, since players also have to lose the cops afterwards.

ULP - Counterintelligence

The FIB is now monitoring the IAA, which means GTA Online players have to use counterintelligence.

They will need to hack into the FIB drones using the SecuroServ app. It only works if they stay within the range of the drones themselves. Once successfully done, players will head to a nearby motel and hack into a computer. However, they will be knocked out shortly afterwards.

The FIB will set them up by stuffing them in an IAA van and rigging it to blow up. Of course, GTA Online players can simply defuse the bomb via a hacking mini-game. They will then have to outrun the cops and deliver the van to a marked destination.

ULP - Extraction

GTA Online players will head over to Agent Johnson's house, where they have to look for clues on her disappearance.

After exiting the garage with a Primo Custom, players will be given three GPS map coordinates. Johnson can be found in one of these locations, but they need to act very quickly. She will be involved in a massive shootout.

Players will have to protect her and drive over to the IAA Headquarters. It's a good idea to use a heavily armored vehicle for this mission. There will be a lot of gunfire taking place. In the meantime, players should also bring snacks for themselves.

ULP - Asset Seizure

Now that Agent Johnson has been brought to safety, GTA Online players can look for the Duggan's van, which is being used to carry the AI hardware.

Since the signal is being disrupted, they will have to destroy jammers, which are marked with red dots on the map. A sniper rifle will be a very reliable weapon in this mission, since players can maintain their distance.

After destroying the signal jammers, GTA Online enthusiasts can find the van. They will need to eliminate the driver and drop off the vehicle. However, players will also have to watch out for enemies chasing after them.

ULP - Operation Paper Trail

GTA Online players will have to interrupt a deal between the Duggans and the FIB. They will head over to a nearby construction lot. Before going inside, players can also hack into the drones and survey the area.

After taking out a few security guards at the ground level, they need to find an elevator key. They will also need to avoid flying drones if they want to maintain a stealth approach. Once they arrive on the rooftop, players will need to survive a shootout and steal a briefcase.

GTA Online players can make their escape via a parachute jump. They will need to chase Mason Duggan and take him out. After that, they just need to drop off the briefcase at a specific location.

ULP - Cleanup

This is the final mission in Operation Paper Trail. Players will tie up some loose ends by going to Mount Chiliad. They will head inside an old silo, which used to be run by Avon Hertz.

Players will need to locate a power breaker and find a few spare parts. Once the power is back on, they can access the main servers inside the silo. Before doing so, it's a good idea to eliminate the stationary AI guards. Players will likely engage in a shootout when the alarms go off.

After collecting the necessary data, players will have to make their escape. They just need to parachute off Mount Chiliad and find a nearby vehicle. Players will need to avoid Clifford's Mercenaries while driving back into the IAA Facility. Furthermore, agent ULP will now have the only remaining copy of Clifford's AI.

