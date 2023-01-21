Everything to know about GTA Online Taxi Business in Downtown Cab Co

GTA Online players finally have a new legal way to earn money via the Taxi Business, Downtown Cab Co. They essentially have to drive clients to their destinations with a Taxi vehicle. Either the base model or the Arena War variant will suffice for this situation.

To get started with the Taxi Business, you must either visit Downtown Cab Co or use a Taxi you own. It doesn't matter which one you use since the end result is the same: you must pick up pedestrians and drive them to a specific spot.

There are rewards for doing this activity, primarily liveries and cash.

GTA Online's Downtown Cab Co Taxi Business explained

Note: These jobs are only available in Freemode for players who aren't CEOs, VIPs, or in a Motorcycle Club.

If you don't own a Taxi, you can simply go to Downtown Cab Co's building and enter the white mission marker to get started. If you do own an eligible vehicle, then you can press one of the following buttons to complete this line of work:

RSB for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players

for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players R3 for PS4 and PS5 players

for PS4 and PS5 players B for PC players

This activity is virtually identical to the Taxi Driver missions from most Grand Theft Auto games. You can honk your horn to get the client to enter your vehicle and then try to drive quickly and safely to their destination for a good monetary bonus.

Taxi Business rewards in GTA Online

A promotional image for this new Freemode activity (Image via Rockstar Games)

The fares usually give you $100 to nearly $2,000, depending on your efficiency. It's not a major moneymaker that will replace content like The Cayo Perico Heist, but it can be a decent alternative for players looking for something different.

There are three main rewards associated with the Taxi Business that may interest GTA Online players apart from earning some cash. You will get the following freebies by completing the following:

Ten consecutive fares: Taxi Trade Price and 5 Star Ride Award

Taxi Trade Price and 5 Star Ride Award Ten Stunt Jumps in the Taxi Business: Willard Eudora's Downtown Cab Co livery

Willard Eudora's Downtown Cab Co livery 50 Fares in Total: Classique Broadway's Downtown Cab Co livery, Taxi Driver Award

There are 100 different locations to drop off clients in GTA Online, meaning that you'll visit a fair variety of areas whilst doing this activity. Players only need to complete 50 of them to potentially unlock everything.

Note: The Classique Broadway and Willard Eudora have been leaked to be unable to do these fares, even though they get some thematic liveries. It may change once they're released.

A map of all Stunt Jumps to help players get the Willard Eudora livery (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The above map should be of some assistance to players wondering where the Stunt Jumps are in GTA Online. You only need to do ten Stunt Jumps while doing the Taxi Business fares to unlock the Willard Eudora's Downtown Cab Co livery.

It is worth mentioning that the Skip to Destination feature with Taxis is separate from this activity. You don't need to do any fares to reach certain Points of Interest as you can't unlock anything related to fast travel via the Taxi Business.

