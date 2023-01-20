New GTA Online Taxi Fast Travel feature now available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

GTA Online has finally received the highly coveted Taxi Fast Travel feature, yet it's only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It is currently unknown why Rockstar Games chose to limit this highly useful mechanic to just two platforms. The older consoles have had titles with a Fast Travel feature before, so it's not a technical issue with their hardware.

Nevertheless, this mechanic is limited to just the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports of GTA Online. Players can call Downtown Cab Co.'s Taxi Service, enter one of their cars, and use Skip to Destination. This feature normally costs $1,000 to use and has a 48-minute cooldown.

However, GTA+ subscribers don't pay anything and only have to wait five minutes rather than 48.

GTA Online players can use Taxi Fast Travel feature only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Purchase your own Taxi from Warstock Cache & Carry, and visit the Downtown Cab Co. depot in East Vinewood to get cracking: Take on a new entrepreneurial side hustle that's vital to the city's lifeblood.Purchase your own Taxi from Warstock Cache & Carry, and visit the Downtown Cab Co. depot in East Vinewood to get cracking: rsg.ms/9c070bf Take on a new entrepreneurial side hustle that's vital to the city's lifeblood.Purchase your own Taxi from Warstock Cache & Carry, and visit the Downtown Cab Co. depot in East Vinewood to get cracking: rsg.ms/9c070bf https://t.co/o90eAXuqiH

It is worth noting that GTA Online players can primarily use the Taxi Fast Travel feature to get to certain Points of Interest. Examples of locations include:

LSIA

Del Perro Beach

Galileo Observatory

Terminal

Legion Square

Chumash

Tongva Hills

Sandy Shores

Grapeseed

Paleto Bay

Once the player picks their destination, they should see a "skip" button on the bottom of their screen. Press the button command for that prompt to see a brief loading screen before the player is teleported to their desired location.

The following tweet is an example of this mechanic in a brief gameplay video regarding how it works.

Example of the Taxi Fast Travel feature in action

floorball @Fluuffball Taxi Fast Travel is now available on Gen9. Can only fast travel to certain locations and there's a cooldown. Free for Gta+ Owners. #GTAOnline Taxi Fast Travel is now available on Gen9. Can only fast travel to certain locations and there's a cooldown. Free for Gta+ Owners. #GTAOnline https://t.co/D4UYqqfMDg

Unfortunately, GTA Online players cannot use this feature to go to any location on the world map as it's primarily limited to Points of Interest. This mechanic is otherwise similar to how it works in Grand Theft Auto V. Rockstar Games has not announced any plans to implement this system in the PS4, Xbox One, or PC ports of GTA Online.

Other weekly news

The official artwork for the Lunar New Year Celebration (Image via Rockstar Games)

A convenient Fast Travel feature isn't the only new thing for gamers to enjoy from the recent weekly update. GTA Online players from all platforms can enjoy the new Taxi Work, where they deliver clients to their destinations to earn some money. Regular Taxis and their Arena War counterparts are eligible for this type of special task.

On a related note, the former car is finally purchasable as a Pegasus vehicle. To unlock its Trade Price, players must complete ten of the newly introduced fares in a row. Everything else in this weekly update isn't about this vehicle or its work.

Here is a list of other new content for gamers to enjoy this week:

They can now purchase the Brickade 6x6

Lunar New Celebrations

First Dose Hard Mode Event is still active

50% extra rewards from Special Cargo Sales

2x cash and RP for Special Vehicle Races

New cars for the two showrooms

Gun Van has a new inventory of weapons

A new monthly set of GTA+ bonuses are now active

The only new content limited to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is the Taxi Fast Travel feature and GTA+ bonuses.

