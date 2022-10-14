Top 5 most expensive Sports cars in GTA Online (Criminal Enterprises)

The Criminal Enterprises update introduced a few cool Sports cars in GTA Online, with one of them being among the most expensive options in this vehicle class. However, some of these automobiles could be regarded as a bit overpriced, considering their true values.

This listicle will highlight the five most expensive Sports cars in GTA Online as of the Criminal Enterprises update. Any new vehicle introduced afterward won't be listed here. Similarly, this list doesn't consider HSW add-ons for the vehicle's price. The sole placement for each ranking boils down to the automobile's default price. Hence, Trade Prices won't affect it.

Most expensive Sports cars in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, including SM722

5) Calico GTF and S95 (tie)

The Calico GTF (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's incredibly rare for two completely different vehicles to cost the same. However, both these Sports cars cost $1,995,000 and are also purchasable from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

The Calico GTF also counts as a Tuner, and it has the following stats:

Top Speed: 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h)

Trade Price: $1,496,250

The S95 (Image via Rockstar Games)

By comparison, the S95 has the following stats:

Top Speed: 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h)

Top Speed (HSW): 155.50 mph (250.25 km/h)

The HSW upgrade for the S95 costs $525,000. It's also worth noting that the Trade Price for the Calico GTF has a random chance of being unlocked every five Reputation Levels in the LS Car Meet.

4) SM722

The Criminal Enterprise's SM722 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This Sports car made its grand debut in The Criminal Enterprises update. It's an expensive vehicle that costs a whopping $2,115,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website. It has a decent top speed of 123.75 mph (199.16 km/h) and also boasts some beautiful modifications.

It's an aesthetically pleasing car, but several Sports cars outclass it when it comes to top speed or lap time in GTA Online.

3) ZR380

The Apocalypse variant of the ZR380 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The sole Arena War vehicle on this list is, unsurprisingly, available via the Arena War website. Its top speed is 140.50 mph (226.11 km/h), which is extremely impressive for a non-HSW vehicle. In fact, it's the fastest non-HSW sports car in GTA Online.

It costs $2,138,640 by default, but players can get its Trade Price by randomly unlocking it via Arena War sponsorships. Unfortunately, it can only be used in Arena War races.

2) Imorgon

The Imorgon (Image via Rockstar Games)

This Sports car costs $2,165,000, and it counts as an electric vehicle. Like other similar automobiles, the Imorgon has a poor top speed in its vehicle class. For reference, its top speed in GTA Online is 107.25 mph (172.60 km/h). That means it's ranked 91/98, which is quite abysmal.

Thankfully, its excellent acceleration and admirable handling make its lap time much better, as it's currently ranked 5/98 in this category. Thus, this car is good for races with several tight corners but less useful in those that are primarily straight lines.

1) Itali RSX

The Itali RSX (Image via Rockstar Games)

The iconic Itali RSX was arguably the best Sports car alongside the Pariah prior to the introduction of HSW vehicles. It's still the most expensive option in its class as of the Criminal Enterprises update, and it costs an outstanding $3,465,000.

Helping Moodymann return to The Music Locker unlocks its Trade Price, which lowers its total cost to $2,598,750. The vehicle's top speed is 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h), which is impressive for a non-HSW car in GTA Online.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Are Sports cars your favorite vehicle class in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes