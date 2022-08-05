New SM722 in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update: Price, top speed and how to buy

The Benefactor SM722 recently came out in GTA Online's latest weekly update, on August 4, 2022. This article will cover its price, top speed and how one can buy it. It is the first of the new dripfeed cars from The Criminal Enterprises to be released, so there is a good chance that players might wish to learn about it.

Here is a concise summary of the most important aspects of this car:

Price: $2,115,000

$2,115,000 Top Speed: 123.8 mph

123.8 mph Where to get it: Legendary Motorsports

This guide will cover these details in more depth.

What GTA Online players should know about the SM722 from the recent weekly update

Players can buy it from Legendary Motorsport (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anybody who wishes to purchase it can find it under Legendary Motorsport. GTA Online players can bring up their phones, go to the Internet, and then select Legendary Motorsport. As the Benefactor SM722 is the latest vehicle in The Criminal Enterprises update, it should appear as the first car that players will see here.

Notably. it costs $2,115,000 and doesn't have a Trade Price associated with it. Players just need to click on it, select their color, and then click on "Order" to receive this car in their preferred garage. Of course, some might wish to see how it compares to other vehicles introduced in The Criminal Enterprises update, not to mention other sports cars in general.

Thankfully, such information can be seen down below.

The Benefactor SM722's top speed

According to Broughy1322, the Benefactor SM722 has a lap time of 1:04.481, making it the second slowest car from The Criminal Enterprises update. It's also only 40th overall in the Sports vehicle class, making it rather unremarkable in terms of lap time. However, some players care more about top speed than lap times.

In that case, they should know that this new car has a top speed of 123.8 mph based on Broughy1322's findings. This makes it the 15th-fastest sports car, further cementing it as a rather middling sports car in terms of races. Keep in mind that it costs $2,115,000 and has no HSW upgrades available for it.

Final details about GTA Online's SM722

Available now from Legendary Motorsport: The designers and engineers at Benefactor HQ whittled away all the unnecessary components of the modern roadster, leaving the lean, mean, open-top silhouette of the Benefactor SM722.Available now from Legendary Motorsport: rsg.ms/aa49f8c The designers and engineers at Benefactor HQ whittled away all the unnecessary components of the modern roadster, leaving the lean, mean, open-top silhouette of the Benefactor SM722.Available now from Legendary Motorsport: rsg.ms/aa49f8c https://t.co/hGebbcgmfi

The Benefactor SM722 is the only new car introduced in this week's update (August 4, 2022) in GTA Online. The other remaining unreleased cars will be released in the coming weeks, so players looking forward to one of those vehicles just have to be patient until then.

The unreleased new cars are expected to come out in the following order (which doesn't include Benny's variations of some old cars):

10F Draugur Ruiner ZZ-8 Vigero ZX Kanjo SJ Postlude Rhinehart

Although this new car isn't the best for racing, some GTA Online players might still love its sleek design being based on the Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss. There are plenty of new vehicles to get in The Criminal Enterprises update, so its worth would be primarily based on whether one's prioritizing races or good-looking cars.

