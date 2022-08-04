How to unlock new SM772 in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online's Criminal Enterprise DLC was released on July 26, and fans have been enjoying it. Today marks the first weekly event after the DLC and it brings great news.

The content expansion pack did not bring in all the new cars it promised via trailers and newswires, and fans knew some would be drip-fed. Well, the new Benefactor SM722 is out now, and players can get it from the Legendary Motorsport website by spending $2.1 million.

GTA Online's version of the Stirling Moss is now available for purchase

Luxury Autos & Simeon's Showrooms now available



Luxury Autos - Turismo R & Omnis e-GT



Simeon's Showroom - Dubsta2, Picador, Hermes, Gauntlet Hellfire, Penumbra FF



3x GTA$ & RP on

- The Vespucci Job (Remix)

As reported by industry insider Tez2, the Benefactor SM722 can now be bought by visiting the Legendary Motorsport website via an in-game smartphone or a computer. The vehicle has quite a high asking price as its stock variant comes in at $2.1 million.

The SM722 is based on the Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss from real-life. It is an extremely rare vehicle and was made to honor the legendary British racecar driver Sir Stirling Craufurd Moss. The in-game name SM722 bears his initials and the racecar number used in the 1955 Mille Miglia.

Customization

At first glance, even without any cosmetic customization, the SM722 looks premium and beautiful. Rockstar Games went out of its way to include a new and perhaps exclusive interior.

The SM722 is a two-door roadster that looks unique. The customization menu offers general performance upgrades (engine, transmission, turbo, and others) along with many cosmetic options to fiddle around with.

The Benefactor SM722 is a gorgeous piece of digital engineering (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

Rockstar has put in a lot of work behind this vehicle, and it shows, as the cosmetics are all well thought of and not just random options taken from other cars. Most attachments for this car are subtle and well-fitting. There are also many race and speed-inspired liveries to choose from.

The exhaust note for the SM722 is unique as well. The grunty and low sound has probably been inspired by the Schlagen GT.

From what initial GTA Online players have tested, the vehicle seems to have average acceleration and high top speed. However, the handling seems to be a little off, and the SM722's rear end often fishtails on being cornered hard. More accurate and detailed stats will be in once Broughy1322 is done testing.

GTA Online gamers will now also be able to visit the Luxury Autos showroom, which currently displays the Turismo R and Obey eGT. However, as of now, players can only look at the cars and purchase them, as there is no test ride available.

Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport is also accessible now. The five featured cars include the Dubsta2, Picador, Hermes, Gauntlet Hellfire, and Penumbra FF.

