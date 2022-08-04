GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle for July 7, 2022

GTA Online gamers received the Criminal Enterprises DLC on July 26, and it came with a few new vehicles upon release. Since then, there have been no weekly events, and this is the first that will last until August 10.

Speaking of the weekly update, the Diamond Casino podium offers the Enus Stafford via the Wheel Spin this time. On the other hand, the Los Santos Car Meet has the trusted Truffade Adder atop the Slamtruck.

GTA Online Event Week (August 4-10) is live

Tez2 @TezFunz2 2x Research boost from the new "Bunker Research" mission via calling Agent 14



2x Supplies from Bunker Resupply Missions



Increased RP cap allowing you to earn more RP from missions, races, deathmatches.



Podium: Stafford

Gamers were perhaps hoping for a new vehicle to take the throne at the Diamond Casino this week, but it is the classic four-door ultra-luxury car called Enus Stafford. GTA Online users will have seven chances at getting their hands on this posh piece.

Meanwhile, the Los Santos Car Meet features a two-door hypercar, the Truffade Adder, that is up for grabs. Gamers can take an infinite number of tries at finishing within the top three in Pursuit Series Races three days in a row to take this beauty home.

Enus Stafford

Enus Stafford is based on the legendary Rolls-Royce car, the 1959 Silver Cloud. However, it also takes a lot of inspiration from the Jaguar Mark IX when it comes to the front and rear fascia designs.

The Stafford houses a V8 engine coupled to a rear-wheel-drive drivetrain. This is not a car to race in, as its impressive features can tell that this vehicle is clearly made for flexing. Broughy1322 says the Stafford can only muster a top speed of 93.5 mph.

The Stafford can be purchased via the Legendary Motorsport website for $1.2 million and offers a decent amount of customization, which includes liveries.

Truffade Adder

The Bugatti Super Veyron Concept is a fan favorite, hence it has to feature in GTA Online as well. Rockstar Games brought in the Truffade Adder with the launch of the game in 2013. It was regarded as one of the best cars for racing then, but now with so many new cars, the Adder cannot compete.

That said, it is still a great-looking car that deserves a spot in every garage. To emulate Bugatti's W16 engine, the Adder features two engine covers placed next to each other. The car features a 6-speed gearbox coupled to a mid-engine all-wheel-drive layout. According to Broughy1322, the Adder can reach speeds of up to 124.75 mph.

It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1 million and has very basic customization options, owing to its age.

