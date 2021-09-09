Why the Enus Stafford is one of GTA Online's most desirable cars

GTA Online boasts an impressive selection of vehicles across various categories. Some of these are meant for performance, while others excel at combat and defensive capabilities.

However, there's yet another category of vehicles that are geared towards luxury and comfort. While this makes sense in real life, it isn't possible to enjoy luxury in the virtual world. There are a few such vehicles in GTA Online that serve no apparent purpose other than to be luxurious.

The Enus Stafford is a prime example of this category of vehicles. This article delves into why players are so enamored with this vehicle.

GTA Online: Why is the Enus Stafford one of the most sought-after vehicles in the game?

The Enus Stafford is a four-door, luxury vintage sedan in GTA Online. It was added to the game as part of the After Hours update in 2018. The design inspiration for the Stafford comes from the 1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud and the 1955 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith.

“Stafford drivers have a reputation for plowing through more pedestrians than any other consumer demographic. But don't trust the statistics: if you look closely, you'll see that the poor and disadvantaged are throwing themselves into the path of its cast iron radiator grille, in healthy competition for the honor of being mown down by something this magnificent.” — Legendary Motorsport description.

The car's description makes it clear that it is only intended for opulence. The Enus Stafford has no practical purpose. It has a terrible acceleration coupled with a subpar top speed. Because of its limited torque, the car will struggle to climb steep hills, but it will take off with minimum wheel spin.

The braking is acceptable, and handling is halfway decent, but only if driven at low to moderate speeds. It has a noticeable body roll but a comfortable suspension, as expected from a vintage luxury car. This car is made simply for getting from point A to point B in the game world.

Another purpose would be to show off one's wealth and excess in the game. The stunning design of the car is sure to leave many jaws agape. The liveries do not tie in with the luxury theme, although it is up to the player to decide how to customize their car.

Also Read

GTA Online players can buy the Enus Stafford from Legendary Motorsport for $1,272,000. This seems like a reasonable price, but the fact that the car serves no real purpose makes it a bit costly.

Edited by Shaheen Banu