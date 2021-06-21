Where to find the Truffade Adder for free in GTA 5 story mode

GTA 5's original lineup of vehicles has aged poorly compared to GTA Online's roster, which has been expanding since its launch. However, story mode players have been left with just the launch vehicles in-game unless they choose to mod other cars in.

From this lineup, the Truffade Adder remains the king of the hill that all GTA car enthusiasts would love to get their hands on. Here's a guide on the locations that players can get the Truffade Adder in free roam for free.

Obtaining the Truffade Adder for free in GTA 5 story mode

"If cars were porn, this would be the ultimate DVDA scene. Give the liberals something to really protest about with the least environmentally-friendly car on the planet! The Adder's monstrous 8-liter engine burns fuel faster than a blazing oil refinery, but it reaches speeds of 250mph, making it the perfect all-round car for life in a busy urban metropolis."

— Legendary Motorsport description.

The Truffade Adder's placement in Los Santos refers to the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Bijan Pakzad Edition from the real world. In GTA 5 story mode, there are two ways to reliably get the Truffade Adder:

Spawns frequently in front of Sessanta Nove at Portola Drive, Rockford Hills

It is possible to obtain it at the beginning of the mission "I Fought the Law" by disrupting the mission before walking into the mission marker.

If players can't find the Adder in the wild, the car can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,000,000. The Truffade Adder boasts the highest top speed of all vehicles in story mode and is a must-have for any player's garage.

