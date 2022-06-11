Overflod Imorgon in GTA Online: How to buy, discount, and more

On Thursday, the GTA Online update featured a plethora of great offers across the board. It is safe to say that this week's offers are wholly focused on two in-game car manufacturers, Dewbauchee and Overflod.

That being said, one car on sale is the Imorgon from the Overflod stable.

The Overflod Imorgon in GTA Online

The Overflod Imorgon debuted in GTA Online with the Diamond Casino Heist update in 2020. The car is a part of the Legendary Motorsport website and can be purchased for $2.1 million.

However, this week, it is being offered at a 30% discount, bringing the price down to $1.5 million.

The Imorgon is a two-door electric sports car based on the real-life Gumpert Nathalie Methanol-Electric sports car. It also takes a few styling cues from the Aston Martin Vulcan and first-gen Audi R8.

The Imorgon sports a similar battery to the Coil Cyclone but features a two-speed gearbox rather than a single-speed transmission like in all other electric cars. It has an all-wheel-drive layout which delivers equal amounts of torque to each.

Performance and customization

Top speed: 107.25 mph

Lap time: 1:01.327

The Overflod Imorgon impresses like any other electric car when it comes to acceleration. However, the top speed leaves a lot more to be desired. The car ranks 7th out of 90 sports cars on lap time but struggles at 85 in the top speed race.

The fact that this GTA Online ride has a two-speed gearbox begs the question of whether it's a fully electric car or a hybrid. This is reinforced by the fact that the Hydrogen-Methanol engine kicks in at higher speeds.

The Imorgon can blast out of corners like a bullet, but that high acceleration means lots of understeer. The car remains well planted on the road at all times, and there is little to no loss of traction while cornering.

Moving over to cosmetic upgrades, the Imorgon features tons of options. The GTA Online customization menu gives gamers more than twenty options. The most notable cosmetic options are under bumpers, hoods, chassis, and liveries.

Is Overflod Imorgon worth it?

The Overflod Imorgon in GTA Online was one of the costliest cars upon release in 2020. Over-priced top-tier items are nothing new in this game, but the Imorgon is far from being top-tier.

All electric vehicles have impressive acceleration in the game, and some even have decent top speeds. Speaking of competitors, the Imorgon is outmatched by many sports cars, both gas and electric.

Although it has many customization options, it isn't the best-looking car out there. The price-to-performance ratio on the vehicle is also not justified as $2.1 million is too high of an asking price.

Even with the discount, the Imorgon falls short of being acceptable.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

