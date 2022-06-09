GTA Online weekly update for June 9, 2022

The latest GTA Online weekly event appears to be focused on Dewbauchee and Överflöd, as several cars from these two manufacturers are currently on sale. Players can earn 4x bonus cash and RP from Double Down Adversary Mode, but there are multiple alternatives for earning 2x bonuses.

The podium vehicle and prize ride are also noteworthy, but the discounts are the main attraction. More information about this week's update (June 9-15, 2022) can be found below.

GTA Online brings 4x bonuses and discounts on multiple Dewbauchee and Överflöd cars

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Specter (Top 5 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)

HSW Ride: Cyclone II



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Casino Work

- Casino Story Missions

- Vehicle Vendetta Adversary

- Gerald Contact Missions

- Pursuit Races



Free Members Party for Casino Penthouse

#GTAOnline Podium: Entity XFPrize Ride: Specter (Top 5 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)HSW Ride: Cyclone II2x GTA$ & RP on- Casino Work- Casino Story Missions- Vehicle Vendetta Adversary- Gerald Contact Missions- Pursuit RacesFree Members Party for Casino Penthouse Podium: Entity XFPrize Ride: Specter (Top 5 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)HSW Ride: Cyclone II2x GTA$ & RP on- Casino Work- Casino Story Missions- Vehicle Vendetta Adversary- Gerald Contact Missions- Pursuit RacesFree Members Party for Casino Penthouse#GTAOnline https://t.co/yK9DkMIBpb

Podium Vehicle

Överflöd Entity XF (resale value of $477,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Dewbauchee Specter (Top 5 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in a row)

New Test Track Vehicles

Karin Sultan Classic

Överflöd Autarch

Överflöd Entity XF

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Coil Cyclone II

Time Trials

Time Trial - Power Station

HSW Time Trial - Ron Alternates

RC Bandito Time Trial - Construction Site II

Bonus GTA$ and RP

4x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Double Down Adversary Mode

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Casino Work

Casino Story Missions

Vehicle Vendetta Adversary Mode

Gerald Contact Missions

Pursuit Races

Discounts

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Casino Bar & Party Hub

- High-End Properties



50% Off

- Specter ($299,500)

- Specter Custom ($126,000)

- Exemplar ($102,500)

- JB 700 ($175,000)

- Massacro ($137,500)

- Massacro Racecar ($192,500)

- Rapid GT ($66,000 - $70,000)

#GTAOnline 30% Off- Casino Bar & Party Hub- High-End Properties50% Off- Specter ($299,500)- Specter Custom ($126,000)- Exemplar ($102,500)- JB 700 ($175,000)- Massacro ($137,500)- Massacro Racecar ($192,500)- Rapid GT ($66,000 - $70,000) 30% Off- Casino Bar & Party Hub- High-End Properties50% Off- Specter ($299,500)- Specter Custom ($126,000)- Exemplar ($102,500)- JB 700 ($175,000)- Massacro ($137,500)- Massacro Racecar ($192,500)- Rapid GT ($66,000 - $70,000)#GTAOnline

50% off on the following:

Dewbauchee Specter ($299,500)

Dewbauchee Specter Custom ($126,000)

Dewbauchee Exemplar ($102,500)

Dewbauchee JB 700 ($175,000)

Dewbauchee Massacro ($137,500)

Dewbauchee Massacro Racecar ($192,500)

Dewbauchee Rapid GT ($66,000 - $70,000)

30% off on the following:

Överflöd Autarch ($1,368,500)

Överflöd Tyrant ($1,760,500)

Överflöd Entity XXR ($1,613,500)

Överflöd Imorgon ($1,515,500)

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic ($619,500)

Dewbauchee Champion ($1,572,375 - $2,096,500)

Dewbauchee Vagner ($1,074,500)

Casino Bar & Party Hub

High-End Properties

Rewards

Free Members Party at the Casino Penthouse

Multiple good sports cars on sale

The vehicle discounts are, as previously stated, the main highlight of GTA Online's latest event week. A large number of sports cars from Dewbauchee and Överflöd are on sale, with discounts of up to 50% and 30%. Players will have the chance to acquire some of the best supercars in the game, such as the Dewbauchee Vagner or the Överflöd Autarch.

Another vehicle to look out for is the Dewbauchee Champion, introduced last year alongside The Contract DLC. It's simply one of the most useful cars in the game, owing to its armor, weapons, and the missile lock-on jammer. It's also quite expensive at $2,995,000, and the 50% discount is exactly what players have been waiting for.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far