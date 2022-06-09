GTA Online weekly update for June 9, 2022

The latest GTA Online weekly event appears to be focused on Dewbauchee and Överflöd, as several cars from these two manufacturers are currently on sale. Players can earn 4x bonus cash and RP from Double Down Adversary Mode, but there are multiple alternatives for earning 2x bonuses.
The podium vehicle and prize ride are also noteworthy, but the discounts are the main attraction. More information about this week's update (June 9-15, 2022) can be found below.
GTA Online brings 4x bonuses and discounts on multiple Dewbauchee and Överflöd cars
Podium Vehicle
- Överflöd Entity XF (resale value of $477,000)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Dewbauchee Specter (Top 5 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in a row)
New Test Track Vehicles
- Karin Sultan Classic
- Överflöd Autarch
- Överflöd Entity XF
Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)
- Coil Cyclone II
Time Trials
- Time Trial - Power Station
- HSW Time Trial - Ron Alternates
- RC Bandito Time Trial - Construction Site II
Bonus GTA$ and RP
4x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Double Down Adversary Mode
2x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Casino Work
- Casino Story Missions
- Vehicle Vendetta Adversary Mode
- Gerald Contact Missions
- Pursuit Races
Discounts
50% off on the following:
- Dewbauchee Specter ($299,500)
- Dewbauchee Specter Custom ($126,000)
- Dewbauchee Exemplar ($102,500)
- Dewbauchee JB 700 ($175,000)
- Dewbauchee Massacro ($137,500)
- Dewbauchee Massacro Racecar ($192,500)
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT ($66,000 - $70,000)
30% off on the following:
- Överflöd Autarch ($1,368,500)
- Överflöd Tyrant ($1,760,500)
- Överflöd Entity XXR ($1,613,500)
- Överflöd Imorgon ($1,515,500)
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic ($619,500)
- Dewbauchee Champion ($1,572,375 - $2,096,500)
- Dewbauchee Vagner ($1,074,500)
- Casino Bar & Party Hub
- High-End Properties
Rewards
- Free Members Party at the Casino Penthouse
Multiple good sports cars on sale
The vehicle discounts are, as previously stated, the main highlight of GTA Online's latest event week. A large number of sports cars from Dewbauchee and Överflöd are on sale, with discounts of up to 50% and 30%. Players will have the chance to acquire some of the best supercars in the game, such as the Dewbauchee Vagner or the Överflöd Autarch.
Another vehicle to look out for is the Dewbauchee Champion, introduced last year alongside The Contract DLC. It's simply one of the most useful cars in the game, owing to its armor, weapons, and the missile lock-on jammer. It's also quite expensive at $2,995,000, and the 50% discount is exactly what players have been waiting for.