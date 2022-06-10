5 most annoying aspects of GTA Online that every player despises

GTA Online has been able to remain culturally relevant and entertain players for nearly a decade. Over time, the game has received numerous content and technical updates that aim to deliver a better experience.

However, it doesn't always go the way Rockstar Games intended, as certain updates are counterintuitive. The community has been pretty vocal with their feedback, but some errors still remain unrectified. This article goes over a few annoying aspects of GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5) Griefers and Tryhards

Rockstar Games is not entirely at fault for this aspect of GTA Online. However, there are mechanics that the developers can implement to make the situation bearable.

Griefers are players who enjoy killing newcomers and players who don't fight back, easy targets, in other words. On the other hand, Tryhards are gamers who want a high Kill-Death (KD) ratio. This transforms public lobbies into warzones.

In their defense, in certain instances, the game promotes griefing and tryharding. Whenever players try to sell cargo or pick up heist equipment, a global signal goes out to all players. Similarly, the KD ratio is displayed on the players information page like a shiny badge.

4) Ridiculously good AI aim

The AI bots being overpowered is a fact that all GTA Online players agree with. These trigger-happy NPCs are encountered during various missions and heists, and the major complaint seems to be the flawless aim they possess.

For instance, they manage to connect perfect headshots even if gamers are riding a chopper high above the ground, leading to numerous frustrating scenarios that often culminate in quits and uninstalls.

3) Futuristic/Sci-fi items

All live service games strive to be timeless, and developers push out content updates for that very reason. That being said, not all the content updates that GTA Online got were great.

Most DLCs in the game bring a few new missions, characters, properties, vehicles, and weapons. Speaking of weapons and vehicles, a few are very popular but don't sit right with the entire player base. The Oppressor Mk II, Deluxo, Widowmaker, and Unholy Hellbringer are a few perfect examples of items that have skewed the balance in the game.

Some of these items have completely changed the game's objective for most players.

2) Overpriced items

Numerous open-world multiplayer games use the level locking mechanic, which prevents players from getting access to everything from the get-go. GTA Online also locks items, but in a much different way. They are often locked behind massive paywalls. This implies making items overly expensive so that not all players can access them.

Some items in the game, like a Kosatka Submarine, are very expensive, but they pay for themselves within a week. On the other hand, the game also features clothing items with prices reaching the $500K mark. Undoubtedly, this has been done to boost the sales of Shark Cards, but it shouldn't be so obvious.

1) Glitches and bugs

Glitches and bugs are a part of every multiplayer game on the market. A timely and permanent fix is what makes the game great. Sadly, this does not hold true for GTA Online, as there are some bugs and glitches that have been in the game since its launch (2013).

The video above shows a new way to glitch into Godmode, where other players and NPCs can't land a killing blow. Fans have been requesting a fix for the Godmode glitches for quite some time, but they have all been in vain. Similarly, the game also features multiple money glitches that give users an undue advantage. The absence of a dedicated anti-cheat engine doesn't help things either.

