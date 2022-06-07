Fact check: Can GTA Online players get banned for using money glitches?

GTA Online sees millions of players log in each day as everyone battles it out to make the most money. Managing a mammoth criminal empire takes a lot of cash to buy more properties, better gear, vehicles, etc.

Some users like to bend the rules in their favor and use glitches to their advantage. These bugs are used to earn more money from specific missions due to some system errors.

Running these missions repeatedly gives these gamers a massive upper hand.

Getting banned for using money glitches is rare in GTA Online

GTA Online is arguably the most widely played game of recent times as it sees millions and millions of players log in each day. Keeping an eye on every user is nearly impossible as more individuals join the fan army each day.

Glitches are a part of every live service title, and GTA Online is no different.

Rockstar Games often pushes out background updates that aim to iron out these bugs, but some gamers with a nose for bugs and glitches replace them with new ones. The most common money glitch in the game is vehicle duplication, as it allows players to force vehicles to spawn.

They can then store these vehicles in their garages and sell them for loads of cash.

As already mentioned, too many people play the game, and keeping track of every single one of them is not possible. Rockstar probably has a pre-programmed bot designed for that job, but there are workarounds to avoid getting caught.

Rare instances

Saying that no user ever got banned or had an account reset for using glitches would be incorrect. There have been instances where GTA Online gamers have had to deal with ban waves, and some even got banned for the wrong reasons.

But getting suspended isn't a big deal as a new account can be created in minutes.

That being said, players who abuse glitches incessantly aren't hard to spot, even for the bot. A multiplayer game like this records every little detail as far as user actions and achievements are concerned.

That's where JP or Job Points come in. These are awarded on mission completions. Gamers who have been using glitches every single day can never match JP and the cash they have. A massive disagreement needs to be present for bots to spot this.

While a ban is not always the answer, account resets are also carried out, among other actions. On rare occasions, Rockstar likes to grieve player accounts, but this happens with those who cheat the system a little too much.

Account resets see all the money, properties, vehicles, clothing, and other owned items taken away, and gamers' level is set to zero.

There are a few ways to avoid the ban and even a possibility to reset the account. However, individuals must never overuse glitches, and they should not keep trying every glitch.

