GTA Online YouTuber discovers new solo money glitch involving casino

Money glitches are one of the most popular glitches in GTA Online, and it is not surprising why. After all, most GTA Online players love money.

There are several other ways to generate quick money in GTA Online, some of which are legitimate and others not. It just depends on if users want to exploit a glitch or not.

But this might soon change as a YouTuber named SkyPs4Gamer recently discovered an easy solo glitch to earn a ton of money real quick in GTA Online, thus tempting gamers to exploit them more than ever.

GTA Online solo money glitch

To successfully pull off this glitch, players have to change some settings before they start their game and start exploiting this glitch.

It should work on every single console without any significant problem. In the video, it's all done on the PS5, and the user states that it works for all other consoles, where owners need to follow the same steps.

Settings

Gamers have to change their network settings (Images via SkyPs4Gamer/YouTube)

Basically, in the video, the user explains that gamers first have to go to their network settings and then to their internet settings and change it to LAN.

After that, players will need to find DNS settings and switch them to manual, revealing two new sections called primary and secondary settings. They then have to put in the following:

156.154.70.1 - Primary DNS

156.154.71.1 - Secondary DNS

Then, individuals must press done, which then disconnects their console from the internet but then soon reconnects it. After that, they will need to enter a GTA Online session.

After entering game

After joining a session, players need to go to the Diamond Casino and sit on either the roulette table in the white area or, if they own the VIP tables, they need to sit there, again on the roulette table.

Now, users must put all their chips in red and start gambling. Then, if they win, they will get $50,000, but for this glitch to work appropriately, they need to stand up after their win and change something in their appearance.

Gamers need to bet on red (Images via SkyPs4Gamer)

The orange load symbol should come to the bottom right of the player's screen. They can sit again and do the same thing over and over again.

If users lose, the game will automatically disconnect and put in the main menu, and they will have to join a new session again. However, if this does not happen when they lose, gamers have to quickly disconnect their internet manually and reconnect it.

When they go to the casino again, individuals will see that they did not lose any chips from the previous session. Thus, this glitch ensures they never lose any money in the casino.

