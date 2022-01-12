Why do all players get abruptly disconnected from a GTA Online lobby?

Most GTA Online players have felt the pain of watching everybody leave the lobby all of a sudden.

Out of nowhere, a string of notifications pops up in the bottom left corner of the screen. The once populated lobby has now been reduced to a single player. This inconvenience may cause certain events to abruptly end, since there are not enough players to continue.

When this happens, players might think something has gone terribly wrong. It turns out that poor Internet connection is to blame. The good news is that players can solve this problem with a little bit of creativity. By doing so, it will allow them to play GTA Online without any further issues.

Here is why other players get disconnected in a GTA Online lobby

The above video pretty much sums up this problem. GTA Online players may encounter this particular issue on more than one occasion. Below is a reasonable explanation on what is going on and what players can do about it.

This is due to poor Internet connection

GTA Online requires all players to be on the same page here. Sometimes a player might time out of a session for more than a few seconds. When this happens, all the other players will "leave" the lobby.

This is technically the best case scenario for poor internet connection. By comparison, the worst case scenario would be the player getting booted out themselves.

How to fix this issue

YouTuber DAGWAKU has a solution to bad Internet connections. He believes that other people may be using the same Wi-Fi, which can slow down Internet speed. Below is a basic rundown on what to do:

Step 1 : Use a cable to connect to the Internet

: Use a cable to connect to the Internet Step 2 : Change the Wi-Fi password, via the modem control panel

: Change the Wi-Fi password, via the modem control panel Step 3 : Switch the router mode to bridge mode instead

: Switch the router mode to bridge mode instead Step 4: Disable the Wi-Fi

Now all the players have to do is see if this works. They can start up GTA Online, hopefully without any further issues.

The above video also demonstrates how to setup the bridge mode. It can be slightly complicated, which is why players should always look up easy tutorials. It will go a long way to preventing other players from leaving.

If players keep having trouble, they should contact Rockstar Support. They should be able to help out the player in this situation. On a related note, their website also has a list of preferred graphics settings.

Advantages and disadvantages of empty lobbies

Sometimes GTA Online players want to perform activities that can only be done in a public lobby. Instead of going to a private lobby, they can exploit this glitch to keep a public lobby to themselves.

This is particularly useful for certain missions, specifically the Special Cargo ones. The player doesn't have to worry about others anymore.

However, poor internet connection will still be a problem. Players cannot hang out with their friends when they keep getting disconnected. They also cannot perform missions that require multiple players in GTA Online, such as heists.

