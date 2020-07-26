GTA: How to contact Rockstar Support

Rockstar Games has plenty of great titles that people are currently playing, such as GTA Online and Red Dead Online.

It is quite possible to come across a problem or two during your Online experience. Both GTA Online and Red Dead Online are quite huge games, and some bugs, glitches, and issues might go unchecked.

There are several errors in GTA Online that players face from time to time, such as the 'Saving Failed' error. However, Rockstar has a responsive support website that addresses these issues.

Link To Rockstar's Support forum

The forum offers support for all of Rockstar's titles, as well as the Rockstar Games Launcher. More often than not, the issues you might face during your time with the game, several others might have too.

Therefore, it is easy to find solutions, fixes, or workarounds for your issues in the game.

Rockstar Games Support for GTA Online

GTA Online Community Support

While GTA Online is a robust Online experience that runs smoothly, for the most part, it is not uncommon for players to run into issues from time to time.

However, the Rockstar Games Support forum is pretty active, and more often than not, players will be able to find a fix to their issue quite fast. There are several ways you can raise an issue with Rockstar regarding several topics.

Advertisement

You have several options as to how you want to receive help regarding a Rockstar Games title, such as:

The forum (community) deals with the majority of the issues you might face during your time with the game. One of the most persistent errors that players face in GTA Online are the ones relating to load times, as the game seemingly freezes during loading and matchmaking.