5 best GTA Online glitches of all time

GTA Online is a notoriously difficult game, especially if the end goal is to get more money. Getting rich in the game requires monotonous grinding or paying out real-life money for expensive in-game purchases. Hence, players resort to exploiting glitches to bypass this conundrum.

This article lists some of the best and working glitches players use to their advantage. However, one should note that Rockstar often bans players for exploiting glitches in the game.

GTA Online: 5 best glitches to try out in 2022

5) Frozen Money glitch

This one involves a complex process that needs to be followed exactly as instructed. Although the Frozen Money glitch has been present in the game for a while, the video linked above is a fairly new process. Players will need to switch to Story Mode, eat a Peyote Plant at a specific location, and switch back.

It also involves the Elegy RH8, a free car that most GTA Online players get access to after registering their Rockstar Games Social Club account. Players will have to use this car in any land race with this car and quit from the voting screen.

Once the glitch finally works, they will be able to make any in-game purchases for free. Players must keep in mind that there's no guarantee that this will work. However, it's a safe one as they don't risk getting banned for it.

4) GCTF (Give Car To Friend)

This is a popular type of car duplication glitch which involves two players. It is best done with friends as following the instructions can be complex. Players should also be aware that this is a risky glitch, attempting which can get their accounts banned.

For this glitch to work, players need to own a vehicle warehouse, an MOC, and a vehicle that they're willing to lose. Rockstar usually patches new GCTF exploits whenever they're found, but the current method shown in the video seems to be working for now.

3) Solo car duplication glitches

This is an alternate car duplication glitch for those who prefer to play GTA Online in solo mode, or those who dislike the GCTF glitch. This might not be that appealing to beginners as it requires multiple vehicles, including one in the Arena Workshop.

The steps are a bit different from the previous car duplication glitch mentioned here. Players will need to visit the Los Santos Car Meet and then move over to the Arena workshop.

2) Heist replay glitch

The Heist replay glitch is the best and safest money glitch in GTA Online, and thankfully, it can never be 'patched'. The reason for this is that this glitch involves exploiting a core game mechanic. Players will simply need to disconnect their internet connection once the "mission passed" screen is shown.

The best Heists to try this on are The Cayo Perico Heist and The Bogdan Problem. The former is the more popular choice as it brings more money and is easier to exploit.

1) Solo public lobby glitch

Although this isn't a money glitch, it is one of the most popular exploits for the game that almost every other player utilizes. Each platform requires following some specific methods, and most of them are relatively easy.

These methods involve disconnecting their internet (for consoles) or using the resource monitor to suspend GTA5.exe for 10 to 12 seconds (for PC).

With this glitch, players will never have to worry about griefers again, as they will get all the functionalities of a public lobby while playing solo.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

