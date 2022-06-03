GTA Online player gets banned without explanation

The GTA series has a terrific fan following, but things don't always go smoothly between Rockstar Games and players. A recent incident came into the limelight where one user got banned from GTA Online without any valid explanation.

Looking at the fanbase of the franchise, the title will invariably have a positive spot despite its Guinness World Record of being the most controversial video game series for two consecutive years. This sudden ban just adds to it.

Player banned from GTA Online by Rockstar sans explanation

The user's post about the ban (Image via Reddit)

While trying to log in to GTA Online, the gamer received a message noting that he had been suspended from playing the game for 30 days and mentioned that all his progress will be reset.

"According to our records, your Red Dead Online account violated our policies and was therefore subject to suspension or a permanent ban. These account actions will not be reversed. We hope that you understand that we do not provide specific details regarding the actions taken on your account."

Story continues below ad

The reply to the user's post (Image via GTA Online)

He received that reply from the customer support cell of Rockstar in response to a ticket he had raised. However, the response left the player with more questions than answers.

After receiving the reply, he posted the overall incident on Reddit and received mixed reactions from users.

Among the comments, one Reddit user mentioned that the game might have detected some issues with the player's Red Dead Online Account that banned all his accounts associated with Rockstar.

Story continues below ad

User comments on the ban (Image via Reddit)

There were also conversations mentioning that most replies from the support team were outsourced. The reply the banned user received was generated based on the first line of the ticket, meaning that it was mistakenly sent in response to the issue raised.

Many gamers gave their opinions on the incident. However, nothing specific can be said about why actually Rockstar banned the individual's account.

One possible reason could be that GTA Online and Red Dead Online 2 have the same SocialClub account. If anyone gets banned from one game, the whole account might get barred from playing any Rockstar title.

Story continues below ad

It can also insinuate that with GTA 6 on the way, Rockstar is tightening its grip to prevent players from using techniques that do not fall within the game structure.

The concerning part of the overall incident was the vague explanation given. This occurrence might impact the support of users for the game.

Looking on the bright side, such incidents will alert gamers playing it in indecent ways. Many incidents have surfaced where individuals violated the game policy by using unethical mod menus or glitches.

Story continues below ad

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, get three additional GTA$100K bonuses this week — one each for completing Salvage, Icebreaker, and D-Day: Stake your claim on the high seas — complete A Superyacht Life missions to earn a bounteous haul of 4X GTA$ and RP.Plus, get three additional GTA$100K bonuses this week — one each for completing Salvage, Icebreaker, and D-Day: rsg.ms/7939acb Stake your claim on the high seas — complete A Superyacht Life missions to earn a bounteous haul of 4X GTA$ and RP.Plus, get three additional GTA$100K bonuses this week — one each for completing Salvage, Icebreaker, and D-Day: rsg.ms/7939acb https://t.co/NRaZ1sV3Xu

To conclude, Grand Theft Auto is a big world with a complex framework. Technical glitches and errors are common in the gaming world, and players must let the air cool and look forward to what Rockstar will offer in its next sequel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far