5 reasons why griefing makes no sense in GTA Online

Fans will frequently come across the term "griefer" while browsing for things to read or watch regarding GTA Online. In most cases, this term refers to a player who practically destroys everyone's gaming experience in a particular session.

While griefers aren't exclusive to GTA Online, they are one of the most common reasons why new players are hesitant to start playing the game. Even if they do, they rarely stay around for long because griefers frequently make the game unbearable to play or make them too toxic and annoyed to enjoy everything that the game is offering.

This article will illustrate five reasons why griefing makes practically no sense in GTA Online.

Five reasons why griefing makes no sense in GTA Online

5) It's pointless

Out of all the activities, missions, and heists players can do in GTA Online, griefing is definitely the most pointless. If a player becomes a griefer, they truly are not doing anything productive in the game.

Griefing is just useless trolling that people participate in and if a player truly likes to annoy or hamper other players' success, it might give them some kind of sick joy, but in the long run, this is not a fruitful thing to do.

4) There are no rewards

Griefing provides no monetary or tangible rewards in any sense. Griefers don't get any money or RP if they constantly kill players or stop them from having fun.

If they take part in PvP, that is an entirely different story as by taking part in a one-on-one battle, they are choosing a place to show their skill, but griefing is exactly the opposite of that.

It is about how either high-ranking players or players with game-breaking weapons keep destroying the progress of other players who are weaker or lower-levelled than them.

3) It takes too much effort

Griefers mostly choose one target to focus on and annoy in particular. This is quite bizarre as not only does this mean that a player will use their own precious time just to constantly kill and disturb a single person, but it also means that they will have to constantly track them and follow them throughout the game.

This obviously takes an unnecessary amount of dedication. Unfortunately, this dedication is being used to perform the most irritating act a GTA Online player can do.

2) It is not funny

Pranking players in GTA Online can be fun, especially if the prank is funny and creative. But griefers don't even put effort into the type of trolling they do to players.

This might be funny to them, but for everyone else, it is the most meaningless thing a player can do. And in reality, griefing can never be funny because if it ever is funny, then even the victims themselves may possibly be entertained. Most of the time, however, it is just pointless annoyance and repeated killing of the victim's character.

1) No one likes griefers in GTA Online

Even though the Grand Theft Auto Online community has various differing opinions about different aspects of the game, one thing that all players can agree on unanimously is that griefing is not tolerated at all.

If a player does try griefing in the game, they will most likely be reported and the community will not want to associate with them. This means that nobody would want to play with them, which will surely affect their gameplay as many GTA Online missions require teamwork.

These are some of the reasons why greifing in Grand Theft Auto Online does not make any sense.

