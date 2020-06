GTA Online: List of money and RP glitches in the game

GTA Online has a very large player base that competes for supremacy on a daily basis.

There are plenty of glitches and workarounds that the craftiest of players can manipulate to make more GTA$ and RP.

(picture credits: laazrgaming)

GTA: Online has been a resounding success, and sees many players competing for supremacy in the game. Since the day of its release, GTA: Online has always attracted a large player base which Rockstar has managed to retain successfully.

However, simply retaining the player base isn't the objective. Rockstar continues to attract new players with frequent content updates such as After Hours, Arena War and the Doomsday Heist.

GTA$ and RP are perhaps the core of what makes GTA: Online such a compelling experience. Players invest countless hours trying to make as much GTA$ and RP as possible.

The craftiest of users constantly stay up to date with active glitches and workarounds that can be manipulated to make the most out of their time in GTA: Online.

The subreddit r/gtaglitches constantly updates users with several workarounds that they can use to make a lot of GTA$ and RP in the game.

Workarounds and glitches for GTA$ and RP in GTA Online

source: r/gtaglitches

original post link: u/najmul190

Money & RP Glitches: