5 most effective ways to deal with griefers and annoying players in GTA Online

Like every multiplayer game out there, GTA Online is not immune to the infiltration of griefers and attention-seeking gamers.

GTA Online will probably never be a place where griefers can be controlled because the game doesn't discourage this sort of behavior. At least in the colloquial sense, the goal of a multiplayer game is to pit skilled gamers against each other in a smartly designed world with endless activities.

That said, it's not impossible to deal with griefers in GTA Online. This article explains how players can efficiently deal with annoying people in GTA Online.

Five effective ways to push back against griefers in GTA Online

#5 - Look out for tryhards

Image via gtaforums.com

They are everywhere. Griefers, tryhards, jerks. Keep in mind that players cannot do anything about their inclusion in the game because it encourages this behavior. While there are more effective methods to deal with griefers and tryhards in GTA Online, the simplest way is to look out for people who are causing unnecessary trouble in a session and steer clear of them. The more attention they get, the harder they grief.

#4 - Go ghost

One way to avoid knocking into annoying people when grinding an essential task like delivering crates is to buy a few minutes of radar invisibility.

To go ghost in a GTA Online session, players need to:

Bring up the Interaction Menu

Go to SecuroServ

Click on CEO/VIP abilities

Click on Ghost Organisation

It should be noted that buying invisibility in a GTA Online session costs about $12,000, and the deal expires after three minutes.

#3 - Use the Orbital Cannon if things get messy

Orbital Cannon is not only the most destructive but also the most expensive weapon in GTA Online, which explains why people wouldn't bother with this earth-wrecker unless they had to.

Making money is not easy in GTA Online. Shelling out that hard-earned cash on a weapon that costs a lot may seem extreme, but players should remember that this gun is a viable option if things get messy or if a mission is far more important than putting up with some random attention-seeking child.

#2 - Switch sessions

This is one of the best ways to deal with griefers and annoying players. GTA Online lobbies are full of people who would do anything to ruin the gameplay of others. If nothing else works, players can switch sessions, take five, and start over.

#1 - Report in-game players

Image via yoshyafrican

Players can get rid of annoying people in GTA Online by simply reporting them. This is perhaps the most efficient way to deal with griefers in GTA Online, although one may have to turn the group against the troublemaker to kick them out of the session.