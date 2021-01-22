Top 5 most hilarious weapons in GTA Online

Killing another player with style is what makes some of these weapons so hilarious in GTA Online.

Some players find griefing others with an Oppressor Mk II to be hilarious. Likewise, some may prefer a noticeably weaker weapon, as killing a player or inconveniencing them with it, is its own joy. As what can be considered hilarious is often subjective, it's important to have various weapons that fulfill different niches and won't anger another player (too much).

Unsurprisingly, plenty of these weapons are useless or highly inconvenient to use. They might be limited in usage (such as requiring seasonal events to gain more ammunition), or they might be far too inconvenient to use. Still, it's GTA Online, so there's bound to be a player out there who likes to mess around.

Five of the most hilarious weapons in GTA Online

#5 - Hazardous Jerry Can

Image via GTA Wiki

It's hard to call it a weapon when it can't actually hurt anybody, but that's what makes it hilarious. Players who have one from before the Los Santos Summer Special patch can still use it, but there are no serious applications for this joke weapon.

#4 - Car Bomb (Ignition Bomb)

Image via Pixul (YouTube)

Advertisement

The Car Bomb is a classic weapon that's been around since the 2D series of GTA games. It's often hilarious to pull a nice-looking car out, invite a noob over, and see them enter it, only to be immediately blown up. It's not practical, but it's seen in some hilarious pranks before.

#3 - Firework Launcher

Image via GTA Wiki

Lighting up Los Santos' skies has never been so stylish, but its poor performance makes it better suited as a hilarious weapon than that of a serious one. It has good damage, but its ammunition is limited (as in players cannot acquire more ammo outside of its specially designed events in GTA Online).

Advertisement

#2 - Up-n-Atomizer

Image via GTA Wiki

The Up-n-Atomizer is a hilarious weapon, not only for its goofy appearance (coming straight from a cartoon show), but for its bizarre usage. It can send vehicles flying, but its power is pathetic, hence its status as a joke weapon that some players might find enjoyable in GTA Online.

#1 - Snowballs

Image via GTA Wiki

Killing another player with a snowball may take a while, but it's hard to argue that it's one of the more comical weapons in GTA Online. It's a great weapon to use when messing around with friends, and it is bound to be involved in a hilarious moment or two around the times it's available in GTA Online.

Advertisement