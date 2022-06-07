5 GTA Online cars that are way too expensive

GTA Online provides players with a wide variety of cars that they can buy and keep for themselves. However, there's a major problem as most of the amazing cars that have good performance or design are stuck behind an insane price tag which is very difficult to achieve.

Only dedicated players who have spent a long time grinding in this game can get those expensive cars. For many beginners, owning those cars feels like a distant dream. But in reality, it is possible if they just put their time into a good strategy for progressing and find a way to have multiple income streams in the game.

This is so they reach that stage where they can easily spend millions on different expensive vehicles without even batting an eye. So for those rich players, here are five of the most expensive cars they can buy in GTA Online.

5 cars in GTA Online that are too expensive for new players

1) Pegassi Toreador - $3,660,000

The Pegassi Toreador is a unique submersible sports car that appears in GTA Online. The vehicle is notable for its capacity to switch between automobile mode and submarine mode, which, like the Stromberg and the Deluxo, can be done at any moment.

It has many working components that do not appear to have completely rendered storage areas inside the vehicle, as they just disappear into the car's bodywork when stored. This feature might be due to why it is so expensive.

It also has boosters which operate similarly to vehicles with booster turbines, such as the Rocket Voltic and the Oppressor, giving the Toreador a modest advantage over the Stromberg. The booster is also capable of operating underwater, making it superior to most naval vehicles. Players can buy this car from Warstock Cache and Carry.

2) Grotti Vigilante - $3,750,000

The Vigilante is a two-door custom automobile inspired by the Batmobile from the 1989 film, Batman. The vehicle's back, however, is based on another form of the Batmobile, especially the Tumbler designed for the 2005 film, Batman Begins. This pop culture reference probably added to its high price in GTA Online.

Moreover, The Vigilante has a rocket booster comparable to the Rocket Voltic, which allows for fast acceleration. It appears to work better than other boosters due to its significantly quicker recharge period of only 2.5 seconds.

It also has armor that is typically impervious to collisions, and it also has bullet-proof glass which serves as the only defense against regular gunshots. Players can get this car from Warstock Cache and Carry.

3) Coil Rocket Voltic - $3,830,400

In GTA Online, Coil Rocket Voltic is a modified sports car equipped with a huge rocket booster that, when activated, provides a brief burst of high-speed propulsion for a second.

From a standstill, the vehicle will accelerate from 0 to roughly 130 miles per hour in around 1.5 seconds, and at peak speed, it will accelerate to over 140. The rocket needs nine seconds to recharge before it can be used again. However, it should be noted that it will not recharge until the car lands on all four wheels.

The Rocket Voltic's turbines, like the turbines on fighter planes, will drive away any player or pedestrian standing in front of it if the rocket's burst function is enabled, even killing them.

Players must exercise extreme caution when operating their turbine, since it has the potential to drive ahead and smash headfirst into traffic. Interested players can buy this car from the in-game store, Warstock Cache and Carry.

4) Declasse Scramjet - $4,628,400

GTA Online's Scramjet is inspired by the iconic 1960s anime series Speed Racer's principal automobile, Mach Five. The front and rear fenders are inspired by the Alfa Romeo 33/2 Coupé Speciale. It is also one of the most popular cars used for doing stunts in the game.

The aerodynamic design of the Scramjet provides for strong acceleration and peak speed, as well as outstanding handling and braking. The suspension is low due to its negative camber wheels, which frequently struggle to sort out tiny obstacles. It is partially balanced by the front end having a sloping profile, which generally sorts out curbs and smaldl bumps.

It also has amazing features like power hop and rocket boost that make driving it really fun. The car is also equipped with two-front facing machine guns and homing missiles, which make it very lethal. This car can be bought from Warstock Cache and Carry.

5) Imponte Deluxo - $4,721,500

The Imponte Deluxo is based on the DeLorean DMC-12, but there are some differences, such as tail lights that are more reminiscent of Ferrari's dual circular tail lights from many of its 1970s and 1980s models. It also has headlights and a body shape that is similar to a Renault Alpine GTA/A610, and a wider range of body colors.

GTA Online Players can also see the Back to the Future inspiration clearly in its design. This is especially apparent with the flying mode which is a huge selling point of this car. It not only enables the vehicle to easily traverse terrain, but also allows the player to travel over water.

The Deluxo can also pivot (or rather, spin) with little to no space required, allowing it to make moves like doubling back to quickly avoid enemies.

The vehicle also possesses two front-facing machine guns that function similarly to those seen on vehicles like the Blazer Aqua and the Ruiner 2000, as well as a homing missile that provides tremendous firepower against most targets and has strong tracking skills. It can be bought for a high price from Warstock Cache and Carry.

