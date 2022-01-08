Top 5 fastest cars in the latest version of GTA Online (2022)

GTA Online has a multitude of vehicles available for players to purchase using their in-game currency. While some of these cars are ridiculously fast, not all of them are available for races. This article lists five of the fastest cars that have been released so far, and ranks them according to their top speed.

All the cars mentioned here can be used in any race in GTA Online. Players should note that this article did not take into consideration any booster-powered cars or open-wheel cars, as they cannot be used in normal races.

Note: Top speeds measured by Broughy1322. This article reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA Online: Some of the fastest cars released to date, as of 2022

5) Principe Deveste Eight - 131.8 mph

The Deveste Eight has an exceptional acceleration stat and is difficult to overtake in a straight line race. This makes it perfect for stunt races, but for regular ones, more agile cars are preferred.

Its subpar traction, paired with its lengthy wheelbase, positions it below Supers with superior handling. As a result, the car isn't suitable for tracks with several twists and bends.

4) Pfister 811 - 132.5 mph

One of the cheapest supercars in GTA Online is the Pfister 811. It is available at Legendary Motorsport for an affordable price of $1,135,000. Due to its exceptional acceleration, the 811 is quite difficult to overtake on long straights.

However, due to poor handling, it is only suggested for skilled drivers.

3) Grotti Itali RSX - 135.3 mph

The Itali RSX is one of the greatest cars for racing in GTA Online, since it easily outperforms the majority of the supercars. It has a 4WD drivetrain with exceptional acceleration.

The rapid acceleration combined with the 4WD system ensures a fast takeoff in every race. In the hands of a skilled driver, the RSX is impossible to beat. However, with a price tag of $3,465,000, it is out of reach for most players.

2) Ocelot Pariah - 136 mph

The Pariah has long been considered the fastest car in GTA Online, and is often a more popular choice over the Itali RSX due to its lower cost ($1,420,000). However, it doesn't handle as well as the former.

1) Överflöd Zeno - 140 mph (not accurately measured yet)

The Zeno may easily be the fastest car ever introduced in GTA Online, but it has a serious flaw. The hitbox of the car is set so low that it spins out at the slightest bump on the road. As of now, this car is more of a showpiece than a racing machine.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul