Should GTA Online players avoid the Överflöd Zeno?

GTA Online has just released the Överflöd Zeno, yet it suffers from a particularly bad glitch.

The Zeno is based on the real world SSC Tuatara which tried to break speed records last year by going over 300 miles per hour. While the GTA Online counterpart isn't nearly as fast, it's still one of the faster cars in this update. That's one of the main reasons why it's so expensive to buy.

GTA Online players have access to some great customization features. The Zeno is described as a "real highflyer" by Rockstar themselves. However, there is a glitch that really brings it down a notch.

How good is the Överflöd Zeno from GTA Online? Here is a brief overview of this vehicle

Rockstar Games



Available now at Legendary Motorsport: The torque-loaded Överflöd Zeno is famous for breaking two world records. The first, for speeds in a densely populated area. The second, most hospitalizations during a single attempt to break a world record.Available now at Legendary Motorsport: rsg.ms/36e11f7 The torque-loaded Överflöd Zeno is famous for breaking two world records. The first, for speeds in a densely populated area. The second, most hospitalizations during a single attempt to break a world record. Available now at Legendary Motorsport: rsg.ms/36e11f7 https://t.co/8TSwyNRDTv

GTA Online has released the Överflöd Zeno as part of the Festive Surprise 2021 event. Rockstar is hyping it up as a very fast vehicle. Here's a review of the hypercar and whether or not it lives up to its reputation.

Where to buy the vehicle

GTA Online players should check out the Legendary Motorsport website. The Överflöd Zeno should be available for purchase now. With the price tag of $2,820,000, it's one of the more costly investments in The Contract update.

The Zeno's main strength is its customization, but that also makes it more expensive. For example, there are over 15 different options for custom hoods. GTA Online players have a lot to work with, just as long as they are rich.

Overall performance

The Zeno is a fast hypercar with good top speed and acceleration. However, there is a major glitch that affects its overall performance.

Watch out for this broken glitch

This glitch only happens if the player installs a custom mirror. For some reason, the Zeno becomes very sensitive to slight bumps on the road. GTA Online players will also have a hard time driving through curbs.

The video above demonstrates this particular glitch in action. It only seems to affect Los Santos and not Blaine County.

Regardless, players should avoid buying custom mirrors until Rockstar resolves the issue. Otherwise, players will be stuck with a vehicle that cannot be fully upgraded without problems.

Should GTA Online players buy this vehicle?

Theoretically, the Zeno should be a great hypercar by GTA Online standards. Unfortunately, it's completely broken due to its disjointed hitbox. GTA Online players cannot fully upgrade this vehicle without triggering this glitch. That alone forces them to rely on a basic version of the Zeno.

Until Rockstar takes care of this problem, players should avoid the vehicle. Its lackluster performance doesn't justify its costly value. What makes it worse is that players can't even upgrade this vehicle.

GTA Online players are better off getting a free Gallivanteer Baller ST instead. The Zeno needs to be fixed before it becomes viable.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

