Ranking all seven new cars from The Contract based on top speed in GTA Online

The Contract's latest cars are all impressive when it comes to their top overall speed in GTA Online.

Here is a succinct summary of the new cars' top speeds:

Bravado Buffalo STX: 126.3 mph (203.3 km/h) Pegassi Ignus: 124.8 mph (200.8 km/h) Dewbauchee Champion: 124.8 mph (200.8 km/h) Lampadati Cinquemila: 121.0 mph (194.8 km/h) Pfister Astron: 119.3 mph (192.0 km/h) Enus Deity: 117.5 mph (189.0 km/h) Enus Jubilee: 116.8 mph (188.0 km/h)

All of those top speeds are calculated by a well-reputed GTA Online player, Broughy1322, where speed equals distances divided by time. These top speeds also include cars being fully upgraded.

All seven new cars from the The Contract updated and ranked on top speed in GTA Online

1) Bravado Buffalo STX (126.3 mph (203.3 km/h)

The Bravado Buffalo STX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $2,150,000 ($1,612,500 at Trade Price)

The fastest new car from The Contract DLC is the Bravado Buffalo STX. With a top speed of 126.3 mph (203.3 km/h), it is the fifth-fastest muscle car in GTA Online overall.

It is also one of three vehicles that can utilize Imani Tech modifications. This new feature was introduced in The Contract update, with two major upgrades being the ability to use a Missile Lock-On Jammer and a Remote Control Unit.

GTA Online players can only equip one of those upgrades. The Missile Lock-On Jammer prevents other players' homing missiles from locking on, whereas the Remote Control Unit allows the car to be controlled like an RC vehicle.

Buying an Agency property unlocks the Trade Price for this car.

2) Tied - Pegassi Ignus (124.8 mph (200.8 km/h))

The Pegassi Ignus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $2,765,000

The Pegassi Ignus cannot use Imani Tech modifications, but it is still the second-fastest new car from The Contract's first batch of vehicles. With a top speed of 124.8 mph (200.8 km/h), it is the 22nd fastest Super car in GTA Online.

2) Tied - Dewbauchee Champion (124.8 mph (200.8 km/h))

The Dewbauchee Champion (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $ 2,995,000 ($2,246,250 at Trade Price)

Tying for second place is the Dewbauchee Champion; it's technically tied with the Pegassi Ignus with a top speed of 124.8 mph (200.8 km/h). Both are Super cars, making them tied for the 22nd fastest in that class.

The Dewbauchee Champion is another vehicle that can use Imani Tech modifications. To unlock its Trade Price, GTA Online players must complete The Contract mission, Studio Time.

4) Lampadati Cinquemila (121.0 mph (194.8 km/h)

The Lampadati Cinquemila (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,740,000

A top speed of 121.0 mph (194.8 km/h) makes the Lampadati Cinquemila the fourth fastest new car from The Contract update. Likewise, it also makes it the third-fastest Sedan in GTA Online, putting it ahead of the Enus Deity from the same update.

5) Pfister Astron (119.3 mph (192.0 km/h))

The Pfister Astron (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,580,000

Fifth place is the Pfister Astron, boasting a top speed of 119.3 mph (192.0 km/h). It's also the cheapest car from The Contract's first batch of new vehicles (without Trade Prices) and the fourth-fastest SUV in GTA Online.

6) Enus Deity (117.5 mph (189.0 km/h))

The Enus Deity (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,845,000 ($1,383,750 at Trade Price)

Although the Enus Deity boasts a meager top speed (compared to other cars from The Contract) of 117.5 mph (189.0 km/h), it is still one of four vehicles that can use Imani Tech modifications. It's also the fourth fastest Sedan in GTA Online.

Its Trade Price is unlocked after completing ten Security Contracts.

7) Enus Jubilee (116.8 mph (188.0 km/h))

The Enus Jubilee (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,650,000 ($1,237,500 at Trade Price)

The Enus Jubilee is the slowest car from The Contract update in GTA Online. It has a top speed of 116.8 mph (188.0 km/h), making it the fifth-fastest SUV in the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fortunately, it is another car that can utilize Imani Tech modifications. It's also the cheapest new vehicle from The Contract if one includes Trade Prices. Its Trade Price is unlocked after completing 20 Security Contracts.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Which Imani Tech modification do you prefer? Missile Lock-On Jammer Remote Control Unit 0 votes so far