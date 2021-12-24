Which GTA Online vehicles will be drip fed in the following weeks?

GTA Online will continue to drip feed vehicles into the game over the next several weeks.

The Contract will act very similarly to previous GTA Online updates. Players can expect a new vehicle every week for the next few months, similar to how it was done with Los Santos Tuners. Rockstar has already released a few vehicles as part of the Festive Surprise 2021 event.

GTA Online players have a lot to look forward to this winter season. There are some interesting vehicles lined up for a holiday release. It remains to be seen how many will also have Imani Tech support. Players should keep a close eye out for these drip fed vehicles.

Which drip fed vehicles are coming to GTA Online? Here is what players should expect

GTA Online players should always stay updated in regards to drip feed vehicles. They never know when a really good one can show up. Without further ado, here is what players should expect in the next few weeks.

A full list of drip fed vehicles

The Contract has introduced several vehicles that were available for launch. However, some of them have been saved for later dates. A few of them were even released today as part of a weekly event.

Here are the vehicles that can be played in GTA Online's Contract story, but are not yet purchasable (as of 23 December 2021):

Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio (based on the real world Porsche 992)

(based on the real world Porsche 992) Western Motorcycle Company Reever (based on the real word Arch 143)

(based on the real word Arch 143) Nagasaki Shinobi (based on the real word Kawasaki Ninja 250R)

(based on the real word Kawasaki Ninja 250R) Declasse Granger 3600LX (based on the real word Chevrolet Suburban)

Here are the rest of the vehicles that will show up later in GTA Online

Obey I-Wagen (based on the real word Audi e-tron)

(based on the real word Audi e-tron) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec (based on the real word Hummer H1)

Most of these vehicles have descriptions on the Legendary Motorsport website. GTA Online players can take a look for themselves.

The Gallivanter Baller ST and Överflöd Zeno are now available

The torque-loaded Överflöd Zeno is famous for breaking two world records. The first, for speeds in a densely populated area. The second, most hospitalizations during a single attempt to break a world record.

Today marks the first day of the Festive Surprise 2021 event. Rockstar is celebrating the holidays by releasing two new vehicles. The Baller ST is based off the Range Rover, while the Zeno is based off the SSC Tuatara. Both cars are readily available at the Legendary Motorsport website.

The Baller ST only costs $890,000, which makes it one of the cheaper vehicles in the Contract update. Meanwhile, the Zeno costs $2,820,000, which makes it one of the most expensive.

GTA Online players might recognize the Baller ST from the last VIP Contract mission, Don't **** With Dre. They also appear in one of the Short Trip missions, where players can play as Franklin and Lamar.

It's unknown which vehicles will have Imani Tech support

Imani Tech refers to some exclusive features for select vehicles. GTA Online players can install either a remote control device or a missile jammer. Sadly, both recent drip feed vehicles lack these functions.

It remains to be seen if future vehicles will include the Imani Tech items. Players can only hope it does, considering how useful they are in GTA Online.

