GTA Online Redditor poses as a cop and hunts down godmode griefers

GTA Online sees many players log in each day. Most players log on to grind money, race, or hang out and have fun with friends. Thus, a few players chose to ruin the experience for all other players. These griefers run rampant in almost all lobbies. Frequent lobby switching is second nature in this game, thanks to them.

Recently, a godmode griefer was running around killing everyone in a lobby. It seems they chose the wrong lobby on that given day. Another player used the godmode glitch to chase the griefer till they left the lobby.

GTA Online Redditor serves justice to a godmode griefer

As stated above, GTA Online lobbies feature griefers on all of them. Some choose to fly about on rocket-powered broomsticks, some destroy cargo, etc. The worst griefers are the ones who use mods or glitches to grief. There are certain workarounds in the game to enter godmode. This makes players invincible. No matter how hard others try, these players cannot be killed.

Recently, a player by the name of Terminator03619 entered a lobby and decided to grief players while staying in godmode. They had a bit of fun but were soon met with kryptonite. Kryptonite came in the form of another godmode player named Bellzalito. Usually, when two godmode players meet, it's the end of the lobby. Not this time, though.

Bellzalito is a player dressed as an LSPD officer, geared up in armor, a helmet and a nightstick. Bellzalito soon began chasing the griefer, who was busy killing other players for fun. The entire lobby was already on mission to kill Terminator03619.

But all efforts were in vain as the player was in godmode. A jet kept trying to get the kill throughout the video, but the effort was futile.

Bellzalito went big brain mode and just chased the griefer around with a nightstick in hand. Initially, Terminator 03619 tried killing Bellzalito but soon realized the predicament.

Bellzalito just chased the griefer non-stop and kept melee-ing to interrupt attacks. The constant melees prevented the GTA Online griefer from aiming properly.

Bellzalito gets onto an LSPD SUV and leaves with his buddies. (Image via Reddit/fuego_bellzalito62)

Terminator was on the run throughout and the entire escapade looked funny due to Bellzalito's outfit. At one point, the LSPD also came in to assist. For once, they did the right thing by not attacking Bellzalito. However, it wouldn't have made a difference.

In the end, Terminator03619 just gave up. After taking a barrage of hits, they quit the lobby. It was a big win against griefers. For poetic justice, Bellzalito is a part of a clan named LSPD.

The savior, Bellzalito, has confirmed that he will continue to serve justice across GTA Online lobbies.

