Is the Coil Cyclone in GTA Online worth buying this week with the discount?

This week's GTA Online update was heavily biased towards electric vehicles as players saw many of them featured on sale. As of now, the game doesn't really have many options as far as battery-powered beasts are concerned.

The Coil Cyclone's regular price tag of $1.89 million has been slashed by 30% and players can get the car for $1.32 million this week. The car was released way back in 2017, which begs the question if it is still worth the money.

The Coil Cyclone in GTA Online

Cyclone was added to GTA Online via the Smuggler's Run DLC in 2017. It was featured on the Legendary Motorsport website for $1.89 million. The styling cues for this beauty have been taken from the real-life Rimac Concept One.

Like most electric cars, the Cyclone also has a very impressive rate of acceleration, which helps it reach 60 mph within two seconds. The top speed, however, leaves a lot more to be desired. It features a rear-mounted battery-powered motor and an all-wheel-drive layout.

Story continues below ad

At the cosmetic end of things, the car has an acceptable number of interchangeable items, which includes liveries. Despite being a fully electric vehicle, the Cyclone does sport an exhaust and an RPM-based tachometer.

Is the Coil Cyclone worth buying this week?

Most GTA Online players consider buying supercars for races, and the Cyclone also falls into that category. The car's top speed and laptime have been measured by GTA car fanatic Broughy1322 and they are as follows:

Story continues below ad

Top speed:116.25 (52nd of 53 supercars)

Lap time:1:01.863 (34th of 53 supercars)

As the stats clearly show, the Cyclone isn't even close to being the best in terms of top speed and lap time. The car does have tremendous acceleration but it hurts it more than helps. The Cyclone can destroy most cars in a straight line with ease, but when it comes to a proper track, the car is pretty mediocre.

The high acceleration forces players to either control the acceleration or brake in and out of turns. Holding the racing line with this car is as difficult as it gets. The car does not spin out and is very well planted at all times. However, the incredible acceleration forces an understeer when blasting out of corners.

Story continues below ad

To be honest, there is no reason to buy the Cyclone for looks, it's not bad but it's nothing great either. For players who want to argue about electric vehicles being a unique point, there are other better options like Imorgon, Neon, and Raiden. E&E players on the PS5 and Xbox Seris X|S have the Cyclone 2 that is also eligible for HSW upgrades.

To sum it all up, the Coil Cyclone was good when it was released as competition was limited. With the passing time and more players entering the super and electric car space, the Cyclone has been rendered useless and obsolete. Even the discounted price does not present a good price-to-performance ratio. Hence, players will not lose out if they do not buy the car this week.

Note: The article reflects the writer's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far