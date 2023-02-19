5 GTA Online cars much better than new Toundra Panthere, ranked

In GTA Online, players can add to their personal collection a variety of cars, boats, jets, and even military-grade helicopters from a large catalog of vehicles. Of all, cars remain the most popular choice for most of the player base.

One of the most recent additions to the game, the Toundra Panthere, is another entry in the sports car category with its rapid speed and appealing esthetic. It is available on the Legendary Motorsport in-game website for $2,170,000, clocking in at 122.50 mph or 197.14 km/h.

That said, we take a look at five cars that offer a much better price-to-performance ratio when compared to the Toundra Panthere. This list will help players compare some of the best vehicles from the GTA Online catalog of cars.

Obey 10F, Schlagen GT, and more cars in GTA Online better than Panthere

5) Pegassi Zentorno

The Pegassi Zentorno is on sale on the Legendary Motorsport website in the game for a reasonable $725,000 when compared to Panthere's $2,170,000 price tag.

In terms of speed, Zentorno can attain a top speed of 122.00 mph or 196.34 km/h and falls short of Panthere by a mere 0.50 mph. Considering the cheaper price and an almost negligible difference in speed, the Pegassi Zentorno makes for a more sensible option in the game.

4) Benefactor Schlagen GT

Manufactured by Benefactor, Schlagen GT is based on the real-life Mercedes-AMG GT and BMW Z4 vehicles. It can be acquired in the game via the Legendary Motorsport website for $1,300,000.

Clocking in faster than the Panthere at 125.50 mph or 201.97 km/h, the Schlagen GT combines faster speed and a cheaper price tag, making it a better deal for GTA Online players.

3) Obey 10F

Up for sale on Legendary Motorsport, the Obey 10F can be purchased for $1,675,000. The 10F's top speed has been recorded at 126.00 mph or 202.78 km/h.

However, at Benny's Original Motor Works, for an additional $575,000, the 10F can be customized into the 10F Widebody, which makes it a faster vehicle, attaining a top speed 128 mph or 206.00 km/h.

Even with the additional customization cost, the total expenditure goes up to $2,250,000, which is more than the cost of the Panthere. However, it is significantly faster.

2) Pfister 811

The Pfister 811 is based on the real-life Porche918 Hypercar and Koenigsegg Regera. It has a sleek design and is available at Legendary Motorsport for $1,135,000.

The Pfister 811 clocks a whopping top speed of 132.50 mph or 213.24 km/h. At $1,035,000 cheaper and considerably faster speed than the Toundra Panthere, the Pfister 811 is the obvious choice for GTA Online players amongst the two vehicles.

1) Ocelot Pariah

For just $1,420,000 on the in-game Legendary Motorsport website, GTA Online players can own the Ocelot Pariah. It is a beautifully crafted combination of Aston Martin V12 Zagato and Ferrari 812 Superfast real-life cars.

The Ocelot Pariah boasts a top speed of 136.00 mph or 218.87 km/h, leaving the Toundra Panthere far behind. In terms of design, Ocelot has not made any compromises, as the Pariah is visually appealing.

All this makes it a better choice than the Pariah in GTA Online.

All the vehicles on this list are statistically and practically faster than the Panthere and are available at a cheaper price.

Rockstar Games introduced the Toundra Panthere to the game with this week's new update that runs from February 16 through February 22, 2023. Despite being the newest vehicle added to GTA Online, there are many more practical options available in the game when one considers price and performance.

