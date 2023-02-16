Rockstar adds Street Dealers, Stash Houses, and G's Caches as new GTA Online random events (February 16, 2023)

Rockstar Games continues to add interesting content to GTA Online, which has proven to be one of their most successful assets. To keep players entertained and to satisfied, regular updates are released by the developers to add fresh content, vehicles, events, and items.

Earlier today, on February 16, Rockstar dropped their latest weekly update for GTA Online, adding several new elements to the game. Today's update includes the following additions:

Street Dealers

Stash Houses

G's Caches

Toundra Panthere

Eclipse Blvd 50-Car Garage

Stash Houses, Street Dealers, and G's Caches in GTA Online explained

Players can engage themselves with the new content this week in GTA Online. The popular Rockstar Games insider, who goes by the name of Tez2, addressed the latest weekly update on his Twitter handle.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

New Content

- Panthere ($2,170,000)

- Eclipse Blvd 50-Car Garage ($2,740,000)

- Street Dealers (3 can be found per day)

- Daily Stash Houses

- G's Caches

- Convenience Store Robbery Random Event

Stash Houses are a daily collectible event in GTA Online. Simply put, players can reach the location of a particular Stash House using whatever means of transport they prefer. They'll have to enter the structure and eliminate all of the dealers present. Once players have taken out all of the dealers in that Stash House, they'll need to break into a safe at the location and steal the cash inside.

Every day in GTA Online, players can find a Street Dealer and sell drugs to them. With these prices changing on a daily basis, the Street Dealers will have certain preferences for items and will be willing to pay more for them.

With this week's update, there will be three Street Dealers available every day for players to locate. Essentially, this new addition to the popular game is an attempt by Rockstar Games to include even more drug-dealing missions, with the Los Santos Drug Wars update being released last year in December.

Additionally, G's Caches have been added to the game with today's update. G's Caches are randomized events that will reward players upon completion. These rewards generally include in-game money, RP, or items.

Fortunately, the concept of G's Caches is fairly simple. At any random time while playing the game, they'll be contacted by Gerald, who will reveal the location of a cache drop. Players simply have to head to that location and collect the item to complete the random event.

The latest update has added a plethora of interesting items and events to the game, which are likely to keep players occupied for an entire week. Alongside everything else mentioned in this article, the Toundra Panthere sports car made its official debut in the game and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $2,170,000.

