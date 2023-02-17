How to unlock Purple X-Ray Mask in GTA Online this event week (February 17-22, 2023)

The Purple X-Ray Mask in GTA Online is one of the more intriguing new additions to the game. To get your hands on this accessory, you will have to loot Stash Houses for a total of five days. Once this ordeal is complete, you will have the new X-Ray mask in your inventory.

Stash Houses are a great way to earn some quick cash. In this article we will reveal all the details about the Daily Stash Houses and how to exfiltrate them.

How to complete Daily Stash Houses to earn the Purple X-Ray Mask in GTA Online

The Daily Stash House is a new addition that was introduced to the game with yesterday's new weekly update. A new Stash House location will be added to the map every day. You can then use the transport of your choice to head to that location. After entering the structure, you will have to take out the dealers inside. Once the criminals inside have been taken care of, you need to loot the safe and take the cash or supplies that are there.

To gain access to the safe, you will have to find the code for it. This is a fairly simple task, and the video above can be used as a reference. The Purple X-Ray Emissive Mask will be rewarded after accomplishing this task for a total of five days.

All spawn locations for the Stash House (Image via GTAWeb)

There are a total of 25 spawn locations for the Stash House in the map Los Santos and Blaine County in GTA Online. The image above can be used to familiarize yourself with the locations in order to find the icon on the game map as soon as a fresh one is available.

As there are multiple locations where a Stash House can be available. It will spawn at an entirely random spot each day in GTA Online and will be marked on the map with a purple icon resembling a house.

Along with this mask, there are also the following clothing and other accessories that have been brought into the game:

Camo Roses Slab Denim

Budonk-adonk! Tattoo

Painted Tiger Mask

Camo Roses Slab Cap

Red SC Dragon Revere Collar Shirt

Camo Roses Slab Canvas Shoes

Red SC Dragon Embroidered Pants

Each of these free collectibles has an entirely separate challenge that needs to be completed before they get unlocked. The availability of these items is through March 1, 2023.

Some require completing a task for five days (like the X-Ray Emissive Mask), while others require you to complete certain other challenges for 10 days. This means that you do not have a large margin for error if you want to own these exclusive freebies.

Stash Houses are a part of this week's special update that runs from February 16 through February 22, 2023. It introduced new game content like Street Dealers, G's Cache, the Eclipse 50-Car Garage, and the Toundra Panthere. These items and activities will be replaced by new ones in the next update.

