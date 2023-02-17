How to unlock Tiger Mask and more rewards in GTA Online this event week (February 16-22, 2023)

GTA Online's latest weekly update has introduced a wave of new content and rewards (like the Painted Tiger Mask) that players can get for completing them. All of these tasks must be done before March 1, 2023.

All clothing items will be delivered to the player's account by March 10, 2023. Naturally, some might wish to know how to unlock these new rewards.

This guide will include a list of new content and information on the free customization freebies you can get. The rewards in question are:

Camo Roses Slab Denim

Budonk-adonk! Tattoo

Painted Tiger Mask

Camo Roses Slab Cap

Purple X-Ray Emissive Mask

Red SC Dragon Revere Collar Shirt

Camo Roses Slab Canvas Shoes

Red SC Dragon Embroidered Pants

Each one of those items has a different unlock method.

Here is how GTA Online players can unlock new event week rewards like the Tiger Mask (February 16 - March 1)

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Capitalize on these new developments in GTA Online: Street Dealers are desperate for new hookups, lowly criminals are sticking up storefronts, rival gang's Stash Houses are ripe to get ripped off, and dead drops are now being left in public areas.Capitalize on these new developments in GTA Online: rsg.ms/7b06b1c Street Dealers are desperate for new hookups, lowly criminals are sticking up storefronts, rival gang's Stash Houses are ripe to get ripped off, and dead drops are now being left in public areas. Capitalize on these new developments in GTA Online: rsg.ms/7b06b1c https://t.co/C8P6QKVYTK

The new features tied to the rewards in this week's GTA Online update are:

Street Dealers: You can sell drugs from the Acid Lab or one of your MC Businesses for extra cash. Different Street Dealers pay different numbers for various items.

You can sell drugs from the Acid Lab or one of your MC Businesses for extra cash. Different Street Dealers pay different numbers for various items. Daily Stash House: These buildings contain cash or supplies for their drug-related businesses.

These buildings contain cash or supplies for their drug-related businesses. G's Gache: A daily dead drop with money, ammo, and snacks.

Other new content is introduced in this update, but they don't have unique rewards like the ones shown above. Here is how you can get these items:

Camo Roses Slab Denim: Sell to one Street Dealer.

Sell to one Street Dealer. Budonk-adonk! Tattoo: Sell to a Street Dealer on three separate days.

Sell to a Street Dealer on three separate days. Painted Tiger Mask: Sell to a Street Dealer on seven separate days.

Sell to a Street Dealer on seven separate days. Camo Roses Slab Cap: Steal from a Stash House once.

Steal from a Stash House once. Purple X-Ray Emissive Mask: Steal from a Stash House on five separate days.

Steal from a Stash House on five separate days. Red SC Dragon Revere Collar Shirt: Steal from a Stash House on ten separate days.

Steal from a Stash House on ten separate days. Camo Roses Slab Canvas Shoes: Collect G's Cache once.

Collect G's Cache once. Red SC Dragon Embroidered Pants: Collect G's Gache ten times.

Thus, one can get most of these rewards within the first week (notably the Painted Tiger Mask). A few other items require a player to do a certain activity on ten separate days.

Street dealers in GTA Online

Official screenshot of Street Dealers (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following three items are tied to Street Dealers:

Camo Roses Slab Denim

Budonk-adonk! Tattoo

Painted Tiger Mask

It would be wise to discuss how this feature works. Basically, players can find three Street Dealers across the GTA Online map. Each of them offers different rates on the following:

Meth

Weed

Cocaine

Acid

To get the Painted Tiger Mask and other rewards, you need to sell something to them for seven separate days. It is recommended to use an interactive map for the new content in this article to find their locations since Street Dealers change daily.

Stash Houses in GTA Online

One of several possible locations (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are the three items tied to Daily Stash Houses:

Camo Roses Slab Cap

Purple X-Ray Emissive Mask

Red SC Dragon Revere Collar Shirt

You have to rob some criminals' properties in select areas of the map to obtain money and drugs. Do it on ten separate days to get the above clothing items.

G's Cache

This is what G's Cache looks like (Image via Rockstar Games)

G's Cache is the final new content to be discussed from GTA Online's latest event week. It only has two rewards associated with it:

Camo Roses Slab Canvas Shoes

Red SC Dragon Embroidered Pants

All you have to do is find some boxes on the map. Fight the enemies nearby and collect them ten times to get the two items listed above.

Poll : Do you think the Tiger Mask looks cool? Yes No 0 votes