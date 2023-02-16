Create

GTA Online weekly update for February 16-22, 2023 released

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Feb 16, 2023 17:20 IST
Rockstar adds a lot of content in the new GTA Online weekly update for February 16-22, 2023 (Image via ddarko12 on GTAForums)
A brand new GTA Online weekly update was released today, adding tons of new content as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed. The Toundra Panthere sports car is currently available for purchase, alongside the highly anticipated Eclipse 50-Car Garage. Four different activities have also been added by Rockstar this week, making it feel like the biggest update of 2023.

There are plenty of opportunities to earn double GTA$ and RP this week by playing the Relay Adversary Mode, Gang Convoy Random Event, or the new Store Robber Random Event. The newly added Street Dealers and G’s Caches will provide players with 50% additional bonuses during this event.

Clearly, there’s a lot to do in the popular online multiplayer game this week, and this article will share everything that players need to know about the latest GTA Online weekly update.

The latest GTA Online weekly update is currently available (February 16 to February 22)

The Toundra Panthere sports car made its official debut in GTA Online this week, alongside the following items and features:

New content added

  • Eclipse Blvd 50-Car Garage
  • Street Dealers
  • Daily Stash Houses
  • Convenience Store Robbery Random Event
  • G's Caches

2x cash and RP

  • Relay Adversary Mode
  • Store Robbery Random Event
  • Gang Convoy Random Event

1.5x cash and RP

  • Street Dealers
  • G's Caches
Additionally, MC Businesses Production Rate has been boosted to 2x, along with Supplies from the MC Resupply Missions this week.

All of the new GTA Online showroom cars this week (February 16 – February 22)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

  • Toundra Panthere
  • Dinka Kanjo SJ
  • Pegassi Toros
  • Vapid Hustler
  • Imponte Nightshade

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Maibatsu Penumbra FF
  • Coil Raiden

Prize Ride Challenge

  • Invetero Coquette Classic

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

  • Grotti Cheetah Classic

Available Time Trials for the week

  • HSW Time Trial – North Chumash
  • RC Time Trial – Cemetery
  • Time Trial – Elysian Island

New Test Track Vehicles this week

  • Annis Euros
  • Dominator GTT
  • Übermacht Cypher

HSW (Hao's Special Works) Premium Test Ride

  • Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

New discounts and more this week (February 16 – February 22)

100% off (Free)

  • Vehicle License Plates

35% off

  • MC Clubhouses
  • MC Clubhouses Renovations
  • MC Businesses
  • MC Businesses Renovations & Upgrades

30% off

  • Progen Emerus ($1,925,000)
  • Annis Euros ($1,260,000 - $945,000)
  • Truffade Thrax ($1,627,500)
  • Dinka Kanjo SJ ($959,000 - $945,000)
  • Dewbauchee Vagner ($1,074,500)

Discounted items in the Gun Van

  • Knife
  • Railgun
  • Service Carbine
  • Combat PDW
  • Pistol .50
  • Unholy Hellbringer
  • Grenade
  • Tear Gas
  • Molotov
  • Special Carbine
  • Baseball Bat
  • Body Armor

Last but not least, Rockstar recently patched the infamous God Mode Taxi glitch workaround with a background update. Interested players can dive right into the newly added content and changes introduced with the weekly update.

