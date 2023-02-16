GTA Online weekly update for February 16-22, 2023 released

A brand new GTA Online weekly update was released today, adding tons of new content as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed. The Toundra Panthere sports car is currently available for purchase, alongside the highly anticipated Eclipse 50-Car Garage. Four different activities have also been added by Rockstar this week, making it feel like the biggest update of 2023.

There are plenty of opportunities to earn double GTA$ and RP this week by playing the Relay Adversary Mode, Gang Convoy Random Event, or the new Store Robber Random Event. The newly added Street Dealers and G’s Caches will provide players with 50% additional bonuses during this event.

Clearly, there’s a lot to do in the popular online multiplayer game this week, and this article will share everything that players need to know about the latest GTA Online weekly update.

The latest GTA Online weekly update is currently available (February 16 to February 22)

New Content

- Panthere ($2,170,000)

- Eclipse Blvd 50-Car Garage ($2,740,000)

- Street Dealers (3 can be found per day)

- Daily Stash Houses

- G's Caches

- Convenience Store Robbery Random Event

The Toundra Panthere sports car made its official debut in GTA Online this week, alongside the following items and features:

New content added

Eclipse Blvd 50-Car Garage

Street Dealers

Daily Stash Houses

Convenience Store Robbery Random Event

G's Caches

2x cash and RP

Relay Adversary Mode

Store Robbery Random Event

Gang Convoy Random Event

1.5x cash and RP

Street Dealers

G's Caches

2x GTA$ & RP

- Relay Adversary Mode

- Gang Convoy Random Event

- Store Robbery Random Event



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Street Dealers

- G's Caches



2x Speed Boost on MC Businesses Production Rate

2x Supplies from MC Resupply Missions

Additionally, MC Businesses Production Rate has been boosted to 2x, along with Supplies from the MC Resupply Missions this week.

All of the new GTA Online showroom cars this week (February 16 – February 22)

Prize Ride - Coquette Classic (Top 1 in 5 LS Car Meet Series races)



Luxury Showcase - Penumbra FF, Raiden



Simeon Showroom - Panthere, Kanjo SJ, Toros, Hustler, Nightshade

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Toundra Panthere

Dinka Kanjo SJ

Pegassi Toros

Vapid Hustler

Imponte Nightshade

Luxury Autos Showroom

Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Coil Raiden

Prize Ride Challenge

Invetero Coquette Classic

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

Grotti Cheetah Classic

Available Time Trials for the week

HSW Time Trial – North Chumash

RC Time Trial – Cemetery

Time Trial – Elysian Island

New Test Track Vehicles this week

Annis Euros

Dominator GTT

Übermacht Cypher

HSW (Hao's Special Works) Premium Test Ride

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

New discounts and more this week (February 16 – February 22)

100% off (Free)

Vehicle License Plates

35% off

MC Clubhouses

MC Clubhouses Renovations

MC Businesses

MC Businesses Renovations & Upgrades

30% off

Progen Emerus ($1,925,000)

Annis Euros ($1,260,000 - $945,000)

Truffade Thrax ($1,627,500)

Dinka Kanjo SJ ($959,000 - $945,000)

Dewbauchee Vagner ($1,074,500)

Discounted items in the Gun Van

Knife

Railgun

Service Carbine

Combat PDW

Pistol .50

Unholy Hellbringer

Grenade

Tear Gas

Molotov

Special Carbine

Baseball Bat

Body Armor

Last but not least, Rockstar recently patched the infamous God Mode Taxi glitch workaround with a background update. Interested players can dive right into the newly added content and changes introduced with the weekly update.

